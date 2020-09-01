Open Menu

City moves to speed opening of new and renovated properties

Council bill would cut down on red tape, Department of Buildings says

TRD New York /
Sep.September 01, 2020 07:00 AM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Melanie La Rocca (iStock)

Melanie La Rocca (iStock)

A proposed City Council bill aims to streamline how new and renovated buildings are opened.

The measure, sponsored by Council member Robert Cornegy and backed by the de Blasio administration, would create an interim certificate of occupancy for parts of buildings where construction is complete.

The certificate would take the place of temporary certificates for certain buildings but with a key difference: It would not have to be renewed every 90 days. That would reduce owners’ paperwork and avoid violations for failing to renew the temporary certificate.

“Read

“Along with our partners in the Council, we have been hard at work making common-sense changes to cut red tape at the department,” said Melanie La Rocca, the buildings commissioner, in a statement. “This new type of certificate of occupancy would reduce paperwork, free up staffing resources at the department, and streamline the development process, all without diminishing safety.”

The interim certificate would expire for buildings after a full certificate of occupancy is issued. Certain small properties would not be eligible for the new certificate, including parking structures, residential buildings of fewer than eight stories or with fewer than four units, non-residential properties shorter than five stories and mixed-use properties with fewer than four apartments.

Write to Kathryn Brenzel at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Constructiondepartment of buildings

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Bank OZK CEO George Gleason and Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf (Photos via Bank OZK, iStock; Getty)

What delinquencies? Banks aren’t shying away from construction lending

What delinquencies? Banks aren’t shying away from construction lending
City Council members Carlos Menchaca and Robert Cornegy with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (Getty, iStock)

City Council vote could again delay construction safety training requirements

City Council vote could again delay construction safety training requirements
729 Seventh Avenue and Erica Tishman (Google Maps, Getty)

Husband of falling-facade victim files wrongful-death suit

Husband of falling-facade victim files wrongful-death suit
RentCafé Report Shows Apartment Deliveries Will Fall

Covid will push new apartment deliveries to 5-year low: Report

Covid will push new apartment deliveries to 5-year low: Report
(iStock)

City Council may extend deadline for construction safety training

City Council may extend deadline for construction safety training
Gary LaBarbera and Bill de Blasio (Getty)

City, construction unions strike deal to hire low-income workers

City, construction unions strike deal to hire low-income workers
348 Court Street (Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images)

Collapses raise questions about safety-law exemption

Collapses raise questions about safety-law exemption
Clockwise from the top: Dov Hertz and Sunset Industrial Park at 75-81 20th Street in Brooklyn; 155 West 29th Street and 1640 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps; 1640 Flatbush via S9 Architecture)

Worst month of the year for big construction filings

Worst month of the year for big construction filings
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.