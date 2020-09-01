Open Menu

Empire Outlets months behind on debt payments to city

Storefronts at the mall, which opened May 2019, are nearly half empty

TRD New York /
Sep.September 01, 2020 09:15 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
BFC Partners principal Joseph Ferrara and Empire Outlets in Staten Island (Images via Facebook; Getty)

BFC Partners principal Joseph Ferrara and Empire Outlets in Staten Island (Images via Facebook; Getty)

Empire Outlets was meant to draw “New Yorkers and visitors from across the world.” The pandemic has put that dream on hold — along with its debt payments.

BFC Partners, the developer behind the 340,000-square-foot retail complex on Staten Island’s North Shore, is months behind on payments on its loan from the New York City Economic Development Corporation, according to corporation reports cited by The City. The project cost $350 million, about $100 million of which was funded through state and city subsidies.

Read more

The documents also said the project had not been delivered by its targeted completion date. Missing such targets could lead to financial penalties under the developer’s lease agreement with the Industrial Development Agency, which requires a base rent of $1.

The outlet mall has reopened since temporarily shuttering because of coronavirus, but tourism and visits to Staten Island have plunged. Daily ferry rides have fallen to under 23,000 a day, a 65 percent drop from a year ago.

The outlet mall opened in May 2019, but some of the project is still under construction. It was supposed to sit next to the world’s largest Ferris Wheel, which was eventually scrapped after facing cost overruns, lawsuits and long delays.

About half of Empire Outlets’ retail space remains empty, according to The City. Developer BFC Partners declined to comment to the publication.

Long before the pandemic, the city was plagued with retail vacancies.  But now, even “credit-worthy” tenants are behind on rent payments, putting landlords in a precarious position when it comes to making their own mortgage payments. Many of those disputes are now playing out in court. [The City] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bfc partnersEmpire OutletsRetailStaten Island

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy May 15 and has since been in talks with large mall and retail operators (Getty; iStock)

J.C. Penney’s lenders could take it over, liquidate assets

J.C. Penney’s lenders could take it over, liquidate assets
Saks Fifth Avenue at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami (Philip Pessar via Flickr; iStock)

Flood of retail evictions expected as courts reopen

Flood of retail evictions expected as courts reopen
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

Here’s the check: Restaurants serve NY $2B lawsuit

Here’s the check: Restaurants serve NY $2B lawsuit
(iStock)

Rent relief for retailers is expiring. Now what?

Rent relief for retailers is expiring. Now what?
Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut and Simon Property Group's David Simon (Simon, Getty)

Class B malls face collapse as retail bankruptcies pile up

Class B malls face collapse as retail bankruptcies pile up
Retail landlords such as  Dan Gilbert are offering their tenants additional concessions to keep them on the rent roll (Getty, iStock)

Concessions stand: Wary of another shutdown, retail landlords sweeten pot for tenants

Concessions stand: Wary of another shutdown, retail landlords sweeten pot for tenants
Clockwise from left: Costco, Walmart, Target and Home Depot (Getty Images)

A few big-box stores now account for 29% of US sales

A few big-box stores now account for 29% of US sales
Staten Island Marine Development's Thomas DelMastro and the site at 4101 Arthur Kill Road (Credit: Richmond University Medical Center; Google Maps)

Developer of Amazon’s Staten Island campus claims conspirators cut it out of another lucrative deal

Developer of Amazon’s Staten Island campus claims conspirators cut it out of another lucrative deal
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.