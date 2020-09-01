Open Menu

Week’s mid-market sales run gamut from $80 to $500 psf

Top price was paid by Robert Cheung for a 30-unit Williamsburg building

TRD New York /
Sep.September 01, 2020 08:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: 21 Montrose Avenue in Williamsburg, 1480 Amsterdam Avenue and 520 West 136 Street in West Harlem and 208-212 West 141st Street in North Harlem (Google Maps)

From left: 21 Montrose Avenue in Williamsburg, 1480 Amsterdam Avenue and 520 West 136 Street in West Harlem and 208-212 West 141st Street in North Harlem (Google Maps)

Residential deals accounted for all middle-market investment sales for the week ending Aug. 28. One deal in Brooklyn and two in Manhattan brought in a range of prices per square foot from about $500 to $80. Within Harlem, where the Manhattan sales took place, prices per unit ranged from about $230,000 to $75,000.

The Real Deal defines mid-market sales as from $10 million to $30 million.

1. In Williamsburg, a 29,250-square-foot multifamily building at 21 Montrose Avenue sold for $15 million to Robert Cheung through the limited liability company Jian Ye. The sale price for the 30-unit building came to $500,000 per apartment. It was sold by Moshe Blum via an entity that purchased the lot in 2001 for $1.9 million. The current building was constructed in 2008.

2. City Skyline Realty purchased two West Harlem mixed-use residential buildings with a total of 60,756 square feet for $14.1 million. One, at 1480 Amsterdam Avenue, is 19,398 square feet and 25 units; the other, at 520 West 136 Street, is 41,358 square feet and 36 units. The sellers were College Realty and Campus Realty, respectively, which have the same owner, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Peter Vanderpool and Lazer Sternhell of Cignature Realty brokered the transaction.

Read more

3. Prestige Management sold to Alma Realty a North Harlem portfolio consisting of eight multifamily buildings between 141st and 145th streets totaling 154 units and 141,293 square feet. The $11.5 million sale price works out to $74,794 per unit.

The properties are located at 208 West 141st Street, 212 West 141st Street, 115 West 143rd Street, 139 West 143rd Street, 130 West 143rd Street, 137 West 144th Street, 160 West 144th Street and 227 West 145th Street. The transaction was conducted between limited partnership Prestige Realty Associates and West 144 Cluster LLC.

Contact Orion Jones at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateharlemWilliamsburg

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Americans saved $90 billion by working from home in the pandemic, according to a new study from Upwork (Getty)

WFH saved Americans $90B in commuting costs: analysis

WFH saved Americans $90B in commuting costs: analysis
Ashkenazy Acquisition's Ben Ashkenazy and Daniel Levy with 115 Seventh Avenue (Google Maps, LinkedIn)

Original Barneys building in Chelsea faces foreclosure

Original Barneys building in Chelsea faces foreclosure
Stuyvesant Town (Getty)

Layoffs at Blackstone’s Stuy Town management firm

Layoffs at Blackstone’s Stuy Town management firm
126 Hancock Street and 85 North 3rd Street (Google Maps, Corcoran)

Bed-Stuy townhouse tops Brooklyn luxury contracts

Bed-Stuy townhouse tops Brooklyn luxury contracts
Thor Equities’ Joseph Sitt and Palmer House Hilton at 17 East Monroe Street (Google Maps)

Joe Sitt’s Thor faces massive foreclosure suit at trophy Chicago property

Joe Sitt’s Thor faces massive foreclosure suit at trophy Chicago property
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a rendering of the Farley Building (Getty; Vornado)

Facebook exec expresses confidence in office real estate

Facebook exec expresses confidence in office real estate
Ken TaeHern Kim, Zhongyuan Li and the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach (Linkedin, Google Maps)

Allegations fly in trial over Anbang and Mirae’s $5.8B hotel deal

Allegations fly in trial over Anbang and Mirae’s $5.8B hotel deal
James Whelan, Bill Rudin and Scott Rechler (Getty)

MTA crisis could be catastrophic for New York real estate

MTA crisis could be catastrophic for New York real estate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.