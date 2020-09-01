Open Menu

WFH saved Americans $90B in commuting costs: analysis

Savings on gas, maintenance, repairs and time are $758M per day: Upwork

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 01, 2020 02:36 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Americans saved $90 billion by working from home in the pandemic, according to a new study from Upwork (Getty)

Americans saved $90 billion by working from home in the pandemic, according to a new study from Upwork (Getty)

During the pandemic, many companies implemented a work-from-home policy to comply with local rules and to keep their employees safe.

The policy — which has rocked the office real estate market — has also resulted in huge savings on commuting costs: Americans collectively saved $90 billion by not commuting by car in the months since the pandemic-induced lockdown, according to new research from freelancing platform Upwork cited by CNN.

Americans traveled nearly 37 billion fewer highway miles in June compared to a year ago, according to the Federal Highway Administration. That translates into $758 million in daily savings on gas, car maintenance and repairs, as well as the costs that driving imposes on society, such as congestion and pollution, Adam Ozimek, chief economist at Upwork, told CNN.

Also included in the calculation is time: The Department of Transportation estimated that every commuting hour by car costs Americans $12.50, and Upwork used the figure to reach the $90 billion estimate.

Many of the world’s biggest companies have indicated that employees will work from home deep into next year, and that they would be open to many of those employees working from home permanently. Those decisions have asked existential questions of office landlords.

[CNN] — Akiko Matsuda

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estateoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Ashkenazy Acquisition's Ben Ashkenazy and Daniel Levy with 115 Seventh Avenue (Google Maps, LinkedIn)

Original Barneys building in Chelsea faces foreclosure

Original Barneys building in Chelsea faces foreclosure
Stuyvesant Town (Getty)

Layoffs at Blackstone’s Stuy Town management firm

Layoffs at Blackstone’s Stuy Town management firm
From left: 21 Montrose Avenue in Williamsburg, 1480 Amsterdam Avenue and 520 West 136 Street in West Harlem and 208-212 West 141st Street in North Harlem (Google Maps)

Week’s mid-market sales run gamut from $80 to $500 psf

Week’s mid-market sales run gamut from $80 to $500 psf
Thor Equities’ Joseph Sitt and Palmer House Hilton at 17 East Monroe Street (Google Maps)

Joe Sitt’s Thor faces massive foreclosure suit at trophy Chicago property

Joe Sitt’s Thor faces massive foreclosure suit at trophy Chicago property
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a rendering of the Farley Building (Getty; Vornado)

Facebook exec expresses confidence in office real estate

Facebook exec expresses confidence in office real estate
Ken TaeHern Kim, Zhongyuan Li and the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach (Linkedin, Google Maps)

Allegations fly in trial over Anbang and Mirae’s $5.8B hotel deal

Allegations fly in trial over Anbang and Mirae’s $5.8B hotel deal
James Whelan, Bill Rudin and Scott Rechler (Getty)

MTA crisis could be catastrophic for New York real estate

MTA crisis could be catastrophic for New York real estate
HFZ Capital chairman Ziel Feldman and the XI sales gallery at 25-27 Little West 12th Street (Photos via Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images for XI Gallery)

HFZ extends XI sales gallery lease, ending lawsuit

HFZ extends XI sales gallery lease, ending lawsuit
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.