Open Menu

Hilton Times Square to close permanently

Hotel struggled to make mortgage payments even before the pandemic

TRD New York /
Sep.September 02, 2020 04:35 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta and the hotel at 234 West 42nd Street (Google Maps; Getty; Hotel Planner)

Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta and the hotel at 234 West 42nd Street (Google Maps; Getty; Hotel Planner)

The Hilton hotel in Times Square is closing its doors permanently.

The 478-room hotel at 234 West 42nd Street disclosed its plans to permanently shutter in a filing with the New York State Department of Labor Wednesday.

The hotel’s 200 employees, some of whom had been furloughed since March, will be permanently laid off, according to the notice.

Read more

The hotel’s owner, California-based hospitality REIT Sunstone Hotel Investors, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sunstone hasn’t made payments on its $77.2 million mortgage since April, according to the company’s most recent quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from August. Sunstone also hasn’t made rent payments on its ground lease since March, and said it’s considering a “negotiated transfer” of the hotel to either its lender or the landlords.

The closure is just the latest example of distress pummeling the hotel industry since the coronavirus nearly shut down travel and tourism to the city in March.

The Times Square Hilton, however, had been struggling to make payments on its mortgage before the pandemic.

Contact Rich Bockmann at [email protected] or 908-415-5229

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
hiltonHotel MarketlayoffsTime Square

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Holiday Inn Express at Wall Street, Cindat CEO Greg Peng and Holiday Inn Express at Times Square (Credit: IHG/Booking and Cindat)

Cindat looks to sell stake in Manhattan hotel portfolio at discount

Cindat looks to sell stake in Manhattan hotel portfolio at discount
Thor Equities’ Joseph Sitt and Palmer House Hilton at 17 East Monroe Street (Google Maps)

Joe Sitt’s Thor faces massive foreclosure suit at trophy Chicago property

Joe Sitt’s Thor faces massive foreclosure suit at trophy Chicago property
Commercial real estate indices were down compared with this time last year, but buyers still aren’t selling — yet (iStock)

Report shows how much commercial real estate has fallen

Report shows how much commercial real estate has fallen
Foreclosures may be on the horizon for New York City’s hotel market, where there’s nearly $1.5 billion in unpaid CMBS debt. (iStock)

Nearly $1.5B in NYC hotel loans are unpaid

Nearly $1.5B in NYC hotel loans are unpaid
CGI Merchant Group CEO Raoul Thomas and Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta (Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CGI plans $500M fund to acquire distressed hotels, rebrand with Hilton

CGI plans $500M fund to acquire distressed hotels, rebrand with Hilton
(iStock)

Half empty or half full? Hotel occupancy rate nears 50%

Half empty or half full? Hotel occupancy rate nears 50%
Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta (Getty, iStock)

“We’re not crying in our milk”: Hilton eyes new hotels despite $432M loss in Q2

“We’re not crying in our milk”: Hilton eyes new hotels despite $432M loss in Q2
The W Hotel at 8 Albany Street (Google, Facebook)

W Hotel in downtown Manhattan closes forever

W Hotel in downtown Manhattan closes forever
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.