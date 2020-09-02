Open Menu

“Wolf of Wall Street” producer to forfeit $60M in 1MDB probe settlement

Riza Aziz allegedly used Malaysian funds to acquire property in NYC, LA and London

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 02, 2020 04:50 PM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Riza Aziz and (clockwise from left: 912 Hillcrest Road in Beverly Hills, Park Laurel in Manhattan and 2 Lygon Place in London (Getty, Google Maps, Realtor)

Riza Aziz and 912 Hillcrest Road in Beverly Hills, Park Laurel in Manhattan and 2 Lygon Place in London (Getty, Google Maps, Realtor)

Another suspect in the 1MDB embezzlement scandal has agreed to give up assets allegedly linked to the scheme, which includes luxury properties in New York, Los Angeles and London.

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it had reached a settlement with Riza Aziz — stepson of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, and producer of “The Wolf of Wall Street” — to give up his claims on more than $60 million worth of assets which were allegedly acquired using money from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

Together with prior forfeiture cases, which included settlements with scheme mastermind Jho Low and Emirati co-conspirator Khadem Al-Qubaisi, the total sum of recovered assets is now close to $1.1 billion, according to the DOJ.

Read more

“With more than $1 billion forfeited as a result of our 1MDB-related asset forfeiture cases, we continue to shed light on the massive fraud and money laundering scheme that brazenly stole public funds belonging to the people of Malaysia,” United States Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement.

“The high-end properties across the nation that have now been seized and forfeited demonstrate our commitment to preventing corrupt actors from using the United States as a place to hide stolen riches.”

The assets in question include three luxury properties: a 7,700-square-foot duplex in the Park Laurel condo tower at 15 West 63rd Street in Manhattan, which Aziz bought for $33.5 million in 2012; an 11,000-square-foot walled mansion at 912 Hillcrest Road in Beverly Hills, bought for $17.5 million from Low; and a four-story townhouse in London’s exclusive Belgravia neighborhood, bought for $34 million.

Non-real estate assets also include an investment made by Aziz in a Kentucky maintenance company, and “a promotional poster for the 1927 motion picture film ‘Metropolis.’” The settlement is not intended to be an admission of wrongdoing, court documents note.

Aziz’s production company, Red Granite, produced the critically acclaimed “The Wolf of Wall Street” as well as a less critically acclaimed “Dumb and Dumber” sequel. The company reached a $60 million settlement with the U.S. government in 2018. The company was accused of using $100 million in funds embezzled from 1MDB.

Previously forfeited 1MBD-linked properties have hit the market at a tough time. Low’s former Soho condo sold for $7.6 million — a roughly 45 percent discount from its last sale price — in May. And a Walker Tower condo onced owned by Al-Qubaisi recently closed at an even steeper 64-percent discount over objections from the condo board.

Contact Kevin Sun at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
1MBDreal estate crimes

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
731 Lexington Avenue (Google Maps)

Former Turner Construction exec pleads guilty in bribery scheme

Former Turner Construction exec pleads guilty in bribery scheme
Savraj Gata-Aura

Bar Works Ponzi schemer sentenced to prison

Bar Works Ponzi schemer sentenced to prison
60 Riverside Boulevard and (inset) the island of Nauru (Google Maps)

UWS condo caught up in bribery scandal tied to world’s smallest republic

UWS condo caught up in bribery scandal tied to world’s smallest republic
Walker Tower at 212 West 18th Street (Courtesy JDS, Core NYC)

Walker Tower condo board opposes heavily discounted sale of 1MBD unit

Walker Tower condo board opposes heavily discounted sale of 1MBD unit
102 Prince Street and Jho Low (Credit: Modlin Group; Low by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Times)

Jho Low’s former Soho condo sells at a discount

Jho Low’s former Soho condo sells at a discount
Robert Durst appears in court for during opening statements in his murder trial on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles (Photo by Etienne Laurent -Pool/Getty Images)

Robert Durst murder trial could be suspended as LA courts shutter over coronavirus

Robert Durst murder trial could be suspended as LA courts shutter over coronavirus
Larkin Plaza (Credit: Rendering courtesy of SLCE Architects)

RXR project among developments caught up in alleged Gambino mob scheme

RXR project among developments caught up in alleged Gambino mob scheme
Michael Shah (Credit: iStock)

Manhattan DA drops charges against developer Michael Shah

Manhattan DA drops charges against developer Michael Shah
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.