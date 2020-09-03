Open Menu

Brad Lander calls for city to use land banks

Pol says move would stave off "feeding frenzy" by opportunistic developers

TRD New York /
Sep.September 03, 2020 08:46 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New York City Council member Brad Lander (Getty)

New York City Council member Brad Lander (Getty)

New York City Council member Brad Lander thinks the city should take over distressed properties in order to prevent a rush of private development.

Lander argued in an op-ed published in the New York Times Thursday that converting such properties for community use would help prevent a “feeding frenzy” from private developers.

“We could acquire and hold these properties temporarily through a city-controlled land bank, based on legislation I’ve introduced, and then transfer them to a growing network of community land trusts, nonprofit entities that hold land in perpetuity for publicly beneficial uses,” Lander wrote.

The politician drew a comparison with the fiscal crisis in New York City in the 1970s, noting that leaders at the time had turned public land over to developers — with tax breaks attached — which he said deepened inequality.

“Wall Street, Broadway and Soho boomed, but artists and average workers couldn’t afford to live here,” Lander wrote. “Small-business owners started new ventures but were priced out of affordable commercial space. Immigrant families worked hard but struggled mightily to pay skyrocketing rents.”

He also pointed to tax breaks offered after the 2008 recession, which led private equity and hedge funds to buy and convert hundreds of thousands of foreclosed homes into market-rate rentals, pushing down U.S. homeownership.

History, Lander argued, offers “lessons in how not to respond” to the current crisis.

Instead, he said that distressed residential projects and hotels should be converted into affordable rental or cooperative housing. On the commercial side, Brooklyn Navy Yard served as a model.

“We don’t yet know how many additional properties will fall into distress in the current crisis or how many we might be able to convert to social uses,” Lander wrote. “But we need to get started now, before the feeding frenzy starts.”

[NYT] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brad landerbrooklyn navy yardDevelopment

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
2870 Ocean Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps)

Chetrit firm pays $119 psf for Sheepshead Bay site

Chetrit firm pays $119 psf for Sheepshead Bay site
HFZ Capital chairman Ziel Feldman and the XI sales gallery at 25-27 Little West 12th Street (Photos via Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images for XI Gallery)

HFZ extends XI sales gallery lease, ending lawsuit

HFZ extends XI sales gallery lease, ending lawsuit
Richard Ohebshalom of Pink Stone Capital and the site at 111 Washington Street (Google Maps)

Ohebshalom’s FiDi development site, freed of legal shackles, hits market

Ohebshalom’s FiDi development site, freed of legal shackles, hits market
From left: Donald Trump (pictured in the 1980s), Steve Ross, Charles Kushner, Harry Macklowe with (inset) Hiten Samtani and Charles Bagli (Getty, Sasha Maslov)

Scoundrels of the skyline: Charles Bagli on the most colorful characters in the real estate biz

Scoundrels of the skyline: Charles Bagli on the most colorful characters in the real estate biz
Vishaan Chakrabarti of Practice for Architecture and Urbanism and Hiten Samtani of The Real Deal (Getty)

Vishaan Chakrabarti on a Manhattan real estate market without private cars

Vishaan Chakrabarti on a Manhattan real estate market without private cars
Vishaan Chakrabarti of Practice for Architecture and Urbanism and Hiten Samtani of The Real Deal (Getty)

The REInterview: What if Manhattan had four Central Parks’ worth of land to play with?

The REInterview: What if Manhattan had four Central Parks’ worth of land to play with?
Social Construct CEO Ben Huh, The Real Deal's Hiten Samtani and Social Construct cofounder Michael Yarne

The REInterview: Social Construct’s founders on making multifamily construction an assembly line

The REInterview: Social Construct’s founders on making multifamily construction an assembly line
2870 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay (Google Maps)

Chetrit firm to acquire Sheepshead Bay development site

Chetrit firm to acquire Sheepshead Bay development site
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.