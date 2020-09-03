Open Menu

Subway shops forced to close, adding to MTA’s woes

“I just couldn’t see hanging on,” says owner of famed record store

TRD New York /
Sep.September 03, 2020 12:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Record Mart in the Times Square-42nd Street station (Photos via Facebook)

Record Mart in the Times Square-42nd Street station (Photos via Facebook)

Shops inside subway stations could once count a steady stream of foot traffic.

But now, with ridership way down, many well-known retailers are shutting down, according to The City.

“I just couldn’t see hanging on,” said Lou Moskowitz, owner of Record Mart inside the Times Square–42nd Street station. Moskowitz, whose father co-founded the store in 1958, closed it for good in June.

“I was planning on going as long as I could,” he told The City. “But with this pandemic, I knew we had no chance.”

Times Square was the system’s busiest last year, with 65 million riders per day passing through its turnstiles. Systemwide, ridership is down more than 80 percent from its peak.

According to the MTA, 35 of 215 retailers inside New York’s subway stations have closed since March, putting further pressure on the cash-strapped agency.

MTA spokesperson Andrei Berman told The City that the agency had extended rent-deferral options to help tenants through the crisis.

“In the months ahead, we will work to advance a wide range of policies aimed at bringing back tenants to some of the locations in question,” he said.

“[We] expect that vacancy rates will decline as customers continue to return to the system in greater numbers.”

Daily subway ridership was 5.5 million last year. It is just under 1.5 million now.

[The City] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
MTARetailSubways

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A survey finds 64% of New York restaurants expect to close by end of the year (iStock)

Nearly two-thirds of New York restaurants expect to close

Nearly two-thirds of New York restaurants expect to close
Simon Property Group CEO David Simon and ShopShops CEO Liyia Wu (LinkedIn; iStock)

Simon Property Group livestreams merchandise in new partnership

Simon Property Group livestreams merchandise in new partnership
Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette (Getty Images)

Macy’s to open smaller stores, bigger fulfillment centers

Macy’s to open smaller stores, bigger fulfillment centers
J.C. Penney filed for bankruptcy May 15 and has since been in talks with large mall and retail operators (Getty; iStock)

J.C. Penney’s lenders could take it over, liquidate assets

J.C. Penney’s lenders could take it over, liquidate assets
Saks Fifth Avenue at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami (Philip Pessar via Flickr; iStock)

Flood of retail evictions expected as courts reopen

Flood of retail evictions expected as courts reopen
BFC Partners principal Joseph Ferrara and Empire Outlets in Staten Island (Images via Facebook; Getty)

Empire Outlets months behind on debt payments to city

Empire Outlets months behind on debt payments to city
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

Here’s the check: Restaurants serve NY $2B lawsuit

Here’s the check: Restaurants serve NY $2B lawsuit
(iStock)

Rent relief for retailers is expiring. Now what?

Rent relief for retailers is expiring. Now what?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.