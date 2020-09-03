Open Menu

Thanks, millennials: Younger generation props up mortgage market

Average interest rate for borrowers born in 1980s and 1990s was 3.25 percent

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 03, 2020 01:30 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Millennials made up 61 percent of home loans in July (iStock)

Millennials made up 61 percent of home loans in July (iStock)

The purported laziest generation in history is propping up the mortgage market.

Millennials made up 61 percent of home loans in July, up five percentage points from June, according to a report from mortgage software company Ellie Mae.

Millennials are motivated to buy homes in part by the average interest rate having dropped to 3.25 percent — the lowest since Ellie Mae began tracking it. Mortgage rates have remained historically low as the Federal Reserve tries to incentivize home buying and lending amid a sagging economy.

The majority of mortgage loans made in July were to younger millennials, born between 1991 and 1999. In this demographic, 81 percent of the loans are for home purchases and 19 percent for refinances.

Among older millennials (born in the ’80s), 53 percent of their loans were for purchases, according to Ellie Mae.

Younger millennials also turned to government backed loans such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac in July. About 97 percent of Federal Housing Administration loans for purchases were for younger millennials, the highest percentage since Ellie Mae started tracking this data in 2016.

Younger millennials closed loans with an average FICO score of 728 in July, compared to older millennials’ 747.

The housing market has been one of the few bright spots during the coronavirus. Existing-home sales rose 25 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 5.86 million in July, according to the National Association of Realtors. It was the largest monthly increase on record.

Most of the demand has come from people looking to take advantage of low mortgage rates as well as buyers seeking bigger homes after pivoting to working from home.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
homebuildersHousingMortgages

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
FHFA Director Mark Calabria and PIMCO CEO Emmanuel Roman (Getty, iStock)

PIMCO warns of danger in Fannie, Freddie privatization

PIMCO warns of danger in Fannie, Freddie privatization
(iStock)

Refinancings, mortgage rates down as agencies postpone new fee

Refinancings, mortgage rates down as agencies postpone new fee
Bank OZK CEO George Gleason and Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf (Photos via Bank OZK, iStock; Getty)

What delinquencies? Banks aren’t shying away from construction lending

What delinquencies? Banks aren’t shying away from construction lending
Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf (Scharf by Win McNamee/Getty Images; Unsplash)

Borrowers sue Wells Fargo over forbearance policy

Borrowers sue Wells Fargo over forbearance policy
Mortgage Banker Association’s weekly index shows a decrease in refinance applications in the third week of August 2020 (iStock)

Refi applications fall again

Refi applications fall again
Foreclosures may be on the horizon for New York City’s hotel market, where there’s nearly $1.5 billion in unpaid CMBS debt. (iStock)

Nearly $1.5B in NYC hotel loans are unpaid

Nearly $1.5B in NYC hotel loans are unpaid
Since the pandemic started, there is a much smaller pool of lenders willing to offer jumbo loans (iStock)

Mumbo jumbo: Why are mortgage rates all over the place?

Mumbo jumbo: Why are mortgage rates all over the place?
(iStock)

Rising rates push down mortgage refinancing applications

Rising rates push down mortgage refinancing applications
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.