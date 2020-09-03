Summer 2020 is coming to a close. This year Labor Day may not mean big family gatherings or end-of-summer parties. But one thing that won’t change: TRD’s Labor Day Sale.

Now through Monday, September 7, you can take 35% off any digital or digital plus print subscription with the promo code FIREDUP. And your subscription comes with a full array of benefits, including:

Unlimited access to all of our news and analysis

Fewer ads, more content

Direct access to TRD‘s reporters via monthly calls

Our subscribers-only newsletter, The Daily Dirt, which breaks down the biggest news of the day

Customizable regional and industry newsletters

Discounts to TRD and partner events

Early access to TRD’s magazine content

It’s been a long year. So stay informed with the best real estate journalism and content in the industry. Click here to subscribe.