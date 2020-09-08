Open Menu

Mystery buyer closes on 220 Central Park South pad for $62M

Developer Vornado has 30 condos left to sell at the 118-unit tower

TRD New York /
Sep.September 08, 2020 05:00 PM
By Erin Hudson Research by Matthew Elo
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
220 Central Park South and Vornado chairman Steven Roth (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

220 Central Park South and Vornado chairman Steven Roth (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

After another lofty closing at 220 Central Park South, developer Vornado Realty Trust has just 30 condos left to sell at the luxury tower.

The sale of unit 72, the fourth-highest condo in the tower portion of the trophy property, closed on Friday for $62 million, according to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties. The brokerage’s JoAnne Kao represented the unknown buyer.

The sale of the 5,935-square-foot residence pencils out to $10,446 per foot.

Read more

In an interview, Kao said the unit went into contract early last year. She declined to elaborate on the transaction or her client, but she called the deal a symbol of the city’s resiliency.

“I naturally believe New York City is the best city in the world,” she said. “Don’t underestimate New York.”

The four-bedroom unit occupies an entire floor with a 140-square-foot terrace overlooking Central Park, according to the condo offering plan.

Billionaire Daniel Och closed on the duplex above it for $92.7 million, or about $9,490 a foot, late last year. The duplex on the top two floors of the Billionaires’ Row tower sold for $99.9 million, nearly $12,200 a foot, to an anonymous buyer in late July. Unit 75, which occupies a single floor between the duplexes, has not yet been sold, according to property records.

Eye-popping closings at the 220 Central Park South have been lining Vornado’s coffers to the point where CEO Steve Roth on a recent earnings call referred to the project the “financial engine” responsible for the company’s $3.8 billion in cash on hand in spite of its losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’ll pardon the expression — we’re loaded,” he said.

The engine may soon run out of gas, however. As of Sept. 8, there are 30 condos, a quarter of the tower’s 118 units, that have yet to be sold, according to an analysis of building records by The Real Deal. It is not clear how many units are currently in contract.

Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, which handles sales at the building, did not respond to request for comment. Neither did a representative for Vornado.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
220 Central Park Southcondo marketResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
At record-breaking 220 Central Park South, a unit just closed at $6,400 a foot

At record-breaking 220 Central Park South, a unit just closed at $6,400 a foot

At record-breaking 220 Central Park South, a unit just closed at $6,400 a foot
Against all odds: A by-the-numbers look inside Vornado’s 220 Central Park South

Against all odds: A by-the-numbers look inside Vornado’s 220 Central Park South

Against all odds: A by-the-numbers look inside Vornado’s 220 Central Park South
The essential guide to where the New York real estate market stands on investment sales, leasing, residential and politics. (iStock)

Here’s where NYC real estate stands post Labor Day

Here’s where NYC real estate stands post Labor Day
(iStock)

Refinancings, mortgage rates down as agencies postpone new fee

Refinancings, mortgage rates down as agencies postpone new fee
(iStock)

Suburban housing market surged in August while Manhattan trailed

Suburban housing market surged in August while Manhattan trailed
126 Hancock Street and 85 North 3rd Street (Google Maps, Corcoran)

Bed-Stuy townhouse tops Brooklyn luxury contracts

Bed-Stuy townhouse tops Brooklyn luxury contracts
James Whelan, Bill Rudin and Scott Rechler (Getty)

MTA crisis could be catastrophic for New York real estate

MTA crisis could be catastrophic for New York real estate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.