With so many of the year’s biggest gatherings delayed or cancelled altogether, The Real Deal has compiled a list of some of the top real estate events you can count on this month.

Sept. 9: TRD Talks Live on the Future of Queens

Manhattan sales may be falling, but Queens real estate is pretty hot — long-lost Amazon HQ bid notwithstanding. TRD Senior Managing Editor Erik Enquist will be speaking with Modern Space’s CEO and founder Eric Benaim about the biggest projects in Queens that may reshape the borough for years to come. Tickets are free but make sure you register here to watch live.

Sept. 22 – 23: The Shadow Summit’s Innovation to Save the Planet

This is an interesting event — and not just because TRD Publisher Amir Korangy is speaking along with a slew of other real estate industry pros. Now in its second year, the Shadow Summit is aiming to (virtually) touch every corner of the world — and after keynotes and panels, attendees will be able to move onto intimate networking sessions with presenters. You can find more details and register here.

Sept. 23: TRD Talks Live with Louise Sunshine & Fredrik Eklund

This one you cannot miss. Industry icons Louise Sunshine and Fredrik Eklund will dish on their best practices in unprecedented times. Tickets are free so be sure to register here.

Sept. 24: ULI SE Florida/Caribbean’s PropTech series kickoff

TRD readers know proptech is hot, but sometimes it’s worth reeducating yourself on the basics. This event from the ULI will kick off a series on all things proptech, specifically for the Florida and Caribbean regions. Click here for details and ticket prices.

Want to get added to our calendar for October and beyond? Email [email protected] with the event’s name, date and ticket info — along with why it’s a must for real estate.