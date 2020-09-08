Open Menu

Scott Stringer takes aim at real estate in unveiling mayoral bid

Comptroller tacks left, touting support from progressives

TRD New York /
Sep.September 08, 2020 02:45 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Scott Stringer (Getty)

Scott Stringer (Getty)

City Comptroller Scott Stringer officially launched his mayoral campaign Tuesday, bashing developers and showing off endorsements from some of the state’s top progressive officials.

Gathered outside Inwood Hill Park near his childhood home, Stringer pledged to “end the crushing cycle of speculation, eviction and displacement.” He billed himself as the progessive in the race, a claim evidenced by the politicians on hand for the announcement.

They included several senators who have made the state legislature a hostile place for the real estate industry: Julia Salazar, Alessandra Biaggi and Jessica Ramos.

Tuesday’s announcement underscored an apparent theme of Stringer’s campaign: That he will go to bat against the city’s powerful real estate industry.

Sen. Brian Kavanagh, who chairs his chamber’s housing committee, credited Stringer with fighting changes sought by landlords to the state’s rent stabilization law two decades ago, when the comptroller was a state Assembly member.

Those changes, among other things, allowed landlords to deregulate vacant units when rent reached a certain level. Vacancy decontrol was eliminated as part of the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019.

“Scott has consistently fought for economic and social justice in our city,” said Salazar, one of the legislators who spearheaded sweeping changes to the rent law last year. “I know I can trust Scott to be the people’s mayor, to prioritize communities’ urgent needs over the needs and the interests of the more powerful and the wealthy.”

When asked by a reporter if he’d seek an endorsement from the Democratic Socialists of America — which helped elect some of the lawmakers who spoke at Tuesday’s press conference — Stringer said he was working to gain the support of many groups, though he appeared to nod in the affirmative when asked a second time.

It was not immediately clear if the DSA will support Stringer, whose politics over the years have been more moderate than those of the far-left group.

When asked about the proposed rezoning of Industry City, Stringer said he has opposed the mayor’s “misguided rezonings” but hasn’t decided his position on the one sought by the Sunset Park business campus. The DSA’s south Brooklyn chapter tweeted Tuesday that rezoning would “enable Williamsburg-style gentrification in Sunset Park.”

Back in January, Stringer unveiled his “universal affordable housing” plan, which would require a project with 10 units or more to set aside at least 25 percent as affordable. He also proposed eliminating the 421a tax break and creating a community land bank to create permanently affordable housing on city-owned sites.

“Read

“No more giving away the store to developers,” he said Tuesday. “No more unaffordable affordable housing. We will put an end to the gentrification industrial complex and end policies that perpetuate a cycle of segregation in our neighborhoods and in our schools.”

The 2021 mayoral race is already fairly crowded, with nearly a dozen potential candidates, including City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former Secretary of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan and Maya Wiley, former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Of the three elected officials running, only Adams is accepting contributions from real estate interests, although Stringer and Johnson have done so in the past.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
mayoral racescott stringer

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Coffee Talk with John Catsimatidis

Catsimatidis: NYPD should have sent rioters to Rikers

Catsimatidis: NYPD should have sent rioters to Rikers
(Credit: iStock)

No Covid break for big properties with unpaid taxes

No Covid break for big properties with unpaid taxes
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer (Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images, iStock)

Coronavirus will cost city billions in tax revenue: comptroller

Coronavirus will cost city billions in tax revenue: comptroller
State Legislators Linda B. Rosenthal and Brad Hoylman with 200 Amsterdam Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)

Pols slam city for backing developers of 200 Amsterdam

Pols slam city for backing developers of 200 Amsterdam
City Comptroller Scott Stringer (Credit: Getty Images)

City Comptroller Scott Stringer proposes “Tenant Bill of Rights”

City Comptroller Scott Stringer proposes “Tenant Bill of Rights”
Shaun Donovan (Credit: Getty Images and Unsplash)

Ex-Obama housing secretary registers as mayoral candidate

Ex-Obama housing secretary registers as mayoral candidate
From left: Eric Adams, Shaun Donovan, Scott Stringer and Ruben Diaz Jr. (Credit: Getty Images)

Mayoral race goes from bad to worse for real estate

Mayoral race goes from bad to worse for real estate
Scott Stringer (Credit: Getty Images)

Scott Stringer calls for “universal affordable housing,” end to 421a

Scott Stringer calls for “universal affordable housing,” end to 421a
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.