Amazon Music has signed a new lease in Brooklyn, the company’s latest expansion in New York’s office market.

The company signed a lease for 40,000 square feet at Rubenstein Partners and Heritage Equity Partners’ 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, according to Business Insider.

Amazon Music, a streaming service founded just four years ago to compete with peers like Spotify, hopes to use the space as a studio or production space. Amazon recently said it was moving Twitch, a streaming service commonly used by video gamers, into Amazon Music as a way for artists to host live virtual performances.

JLL represented Rubenstein in the deal.

While pushing forward with its warehouse expansion, Amazon is also gobbling up office space across the United States at a time when demand has hit a two-decade low.

Amazon recently signed leases for 2 million square feet of office space near Seattle. The e-commerce behemoth also recently announced plans to expand its tech workforce at the 660,000-square-foot Lord & Taylor building in New York, and in five other cities across the country.

Other tech companies are also betting on New York City. In August, Facebook signed a lease at the Farley Post Office Development site for 730,000 square feet of space at the property.

