Ex-CCRE head Paul Vanderslice joins BMO Capital Markets

Will lead new CMBS originations team

TRD NATIONAL
Sep.September 09, 2020 09:35 AM
By TRD Staff
BMO Capital Markets CEO Dan Barclay and Paul Vanderslice (BMO, LinkedIn)

Paul Vanderslice, who recently exited Cantor Commercial Real Estate, is joining BMO Capital Markets to lead a new CMBS origination team.

Vanderslice’s move to Bank of Montreal’s investment banking subsidiary was first reported by Commercial Observer.

Less than two weeks ago, Vanderslice left CCRE, two years after being brought in to reboot and lead one of the commercial mortgage industry’s big bookrunners.

Levent Kahraman, a co-head of securitized products at BMO, said the firm intends “build out a first-rate CMBS origination team…Paul is the first step in that process.”

BMO’s operation will begin with a focus on conduit, single asset-single borrower, agency CMBS and warehouse lending, CO reported. Vanderslice will start Sept. 14.

Vanderslice spent 30 years at Citigroup and most recently ran its U.S. CMBS group. In 2018, he joined CCRE, which Lutnick launched in 2010 to compete with powerhouses like Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo. He took over for CCRE CEO Anthony Orso, who left to run Newmark Knight Frank’s capital markets strategies. [CO] — Sasha Jones

