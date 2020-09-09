Open Menu

Market-rate rent payments sink to lowest level since start of pandemic

About 76% of multifamily tenants nationwide have made a payment in September, latest survey shows

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 09, 2020 02:00 PM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink


(Source: National Multifamily Housing Council/Tableau)

September rent payments for market-rate apartments nationwide fell, the largest drop since the pandemic began in March.

A survey of 11.4 million market-rate units found 76.4 percent of those households made a rent payment in the first week of September. It marked a 4.8 percent-point drop from the same time last year, representing 552,796 fewer households sending a rent payment. It was also a 2.9 percentage-point dip from August collections.

The survey was conducted by the National Multifamily Housing Council, which lobbies on behalf of large multifamily firms and has released the tally each month since the virus took hold.

The decline in rent payments comes over a month after federal unemployment benefits expired, benefits that had provided individuals with up to an extra $600 a week. In response to the ongoing health crisis, the CDC announced a ban on evictions for nonpayment for households making less than $99,000, or $198,000 for joint tax filers.

For landlords, the eviction ban heightened concerns that, without further federal assistance, tenants will stop paying rent.

“Falling rent payments mean that apartment owners and operators will increasingly have difficulty meeting their mortgages, paying their taxes and utilities and meeting payroll,” said Doug Bibby, president of the National Multifamily Housing Council. “The enactment of a nationwide eviction moratorium last week did nothing to help renters or alleviate the financial distress they are facing.”

The apartments included in the latest rent payment survey are not rent-regulated, subsidized affordable housing, student housing or single-family rentals. Tenants tend to be higher earners, so the decrease could be particularly troubling.

Residents of below-market rate apartments, which typically cater to lower-income renters, were hit especially hard by the economic downturn. Lower-income households were also much more likely to have an employment disruption, according to the Federal Reserve.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusRental Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Embassy Suites at 60 West 37th Street, Ashford Hospitality Trust CEO Douglas Kessler, Magna Hospitality Group CEO Robert Indeglia and Royalton Hotel at 44 West 44th Street (Ashford, Magna Hospitality, Google Maps)

Royalton, Garment District hotels sell at discounts

Royalton, Garment District hotels sell at discounts
Restaurant owner Daniel Humm and Eleven Madison Park (Getty, Google Maps, City Foodsters via Wikipedia)

Eleven Madison Park works out deal with landlord to reopen

Eleven Madison Park works out deal with landlord to reopen
Restaurant Row on West 46th Street (Photo via Getty)

Open Streets initiative has drawn a crowd, but restaurants and landlords still struggle

Open Streets initiative has drawn a crowd, but restaurants and landlords still struggle
A report shows major retailers paid 83 percent of August rent (iStock, Andy C via Wikipedia Commons)

Retail rent payments inch back toward normal in August

Retail rent payments inch back toward normal in August
(iStock)

Hot commodity: Investors bet on mobile home parks

Hot commodity: Investors bet on mobile home parks
Cardi B, Taraji P. Henson renting $35K/month Malibu pad

Cardi B, Taraji P. Henson renting $35K/month Malibu pad

Cardi B, Taraji P. Henson renting $35K/month Malibu pad
No-fee listings in Manhattan and Brooklyn are increasing, as the city sees an exodus of residents. (iStock)

No-fee rentals surge in Manhattan and Brooklyn

No-fee rentals surge in Manhattan and Brooklyn
Photo illustration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

Malls in New York City can open next week — but “no loitering”

Malls in New York City can open next week — but “no loitering”
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.