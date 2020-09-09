Open Menu

REBNY taps Realtor.com exec to lead RLS

Ninve James replaces John Canniffe, who left last month

TRD New York /
Sep.September 09, 2020 11:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ninve James 

Ninve James

REBNY’s Residential Listing Service has a new chief.

Ninve James is joining the Real Estate Board of New York to lead the RLS, the trade association announced in a release.

James, a former vice president at Realtor.com where she managed the site’s New York City market strategy for five years, was also part of Trulia’s founding team. She replaces REBNY’s former RLS chief, John Canniffe, who departed last month after a one-year stint.

The RLS has about 17,000 active home listings at any given time and syndicates those listings to more than 90 consumer-facing partners that publish the listing data. In recent years, the RLS has been laboring to guarantee accurate data, announcing in July that starting next week it will begin levying fines for violations.

Read more

Last year, Perchwell was selected to operate the RLS system, replacing its previous operator Stratus Data Systems. The process of awarding the contract generated controversy among competing firms and had some critics decrying a lack of transparency.

James will be managing RLS operations and strategy, and working with REBNY’s residential board of directors and RLS board.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Ninve James to her role as head of the RLS,” said Clelia Peters of Warburg Realty, the co-chair of the RLS Board. “This is a pivotal moment for the RLS.”





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
REBNY

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
John Banks

High expectations: A look at John Banks’ 4 years at REBNY

High expectations: A look at John Banks’ 4 years at REBNY
John Banks

John Banks to step down as REBNY president

John Banks to step down as REBNY president
REBNY Awards

Newmark Knight Frank wins REBNY retail award for Alamo Drafthouse deal in FiDi

Newmark Knight Frank wins REBNY retail award for Alamo Drafthouse deal in FiDi
REBNY’s James Whelan and New York Attorney General Letitia James (Getty Images; iStock)

Broker-fee ban lawsuit postponed for the third time

Broker-fee ban lawsuit postponed for the third time
From left: Sandhya Espitia, John Canniffe and Jim Whelan (Linkedin, Whelan by Evan Gutierrez)

REBNY’s RLS chief bows out

REBNY’s RLS chief bows out
Clockwise:  CBRE's Michael Remer, Richard Hodos and Joel Stephen with the Wizarding World Building at 935 Broadway (Images via CBRE)

CBRE’s Hodos and other Muggles win REBNY award for Harry Potter deal

CBRE’s Hodos and other Muggles win REBNY award for Harry Potter deal
REBNY president James Whelan (iStock, Whelan by Anuja Shakya)

REBNY to begin issuing fines for problematic listings

REBNY to begin issuing fines for problematic listings
Newmark’s Brian Waterman with 7 Hanover Square (Google Maps, Twitter)

Newmark nabs REBNY prize for deal with NYC Health + Hospitals

Newmark nabs REBNY prize for deal with NYC Health + Hospitals
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.