WeWork is swapping out its finance chief after just six months.

The shared-office giant’s CFO Kimberly Ross, who took the position in March, will be stepping down at the end of this month, WeWork announced Wednesday.

The company said Ross, a 25-year veteran of the corporate finance world, is leaving “for personal reasons.”

She will be replaced by Benjamin Dunham, who for the past two years has served as the head finance officer for WeWork’s Americas division.

He will report directly to company CEO Sandeep Mathrani.

WeWork recently received a commitment from SoftBank to lend the co-working company $1.1 billion, multiple outlets reported last month. At the time of the news, WeWork had not yet tapped the loan, which gives the company 12 months to draw down on.

WeWork hired Ross soon after Mathrani joined the company in February, tasked with turning the money-losing startup around after its botched IPO last year.