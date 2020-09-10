Open Menu

JPMorgan is calling employees back to the office

Bank wants sales and trading staff to return by Sept. 21

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 10, 2020 03:26 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and 383 Madison Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and 383 Madison Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

JPMorgan is heading back to the office.

The bank, one of New York City’s largest employers, told senior employees in the sales and trading division that they and their teams are to return to the office by Sept. 21, the Wall Street Journal reported.

By directing employees to return after months of working from home, JPMorgan’s message is clear: It’s safe to head back to the office. Executives said employees with childcare issues and medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus can continue working from home. Sept. 21 is also the day New York City public schools return to in-person classes.

The grand work-from-home experiment has presented a paradox for JPMorgan and other large financial firms. Executives believe that the in-person interaction and camaraderie that exist on banks’ large trading floors is an important part of their success.

Yet banks have posted record-high trading revenues during the first half of 2020. JPMorgan’s trading revenue was up 79 percent in the second quarter from last year at $9.7 billion.

Not all banks are as eager to return as JPMorgan is, though.

Deutsche Bank’s sales and trading employees are making plans to work from home two or three days a week even once the pandemic is over, according to the Journal. UBS Group executives told employees that remote working is here to stay.

“We expect you to return at your own pace and when you feel comfortable,” executives wrote in a note to employees Tuesday.

Some of Manhattan’s largest landlords have been pressuring tenants to return to their offices. [WSJ] — Rich Bockmann





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
JPMorgan

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

700 credit score and 20% down: JPMorgan ups home-loan standards

700 credit score and 20% down: JPMorgan ups home-loan standards
Extell CEO Gary Barnett and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon (Credit: Getty Images)

Barnett refis Diamond District assemblage with $340M loan

Barnett refis Diamond District assemblage with $340M loan
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon and 125 West 55th Street (Credit: Getty Images, Google Maps)

JPMorgan looks to sell Plaza District office building for $550M

JPMorgan looks to sell Plaza District office building for $550M
Related chairman Stephen Ross with 30 Hudson Yards, 1633 Broadway and 55 Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images, Paramount, Wikipedia)

Here were NYC’s largest real estate finance deals of 2019

Here were NYC’s largest real estate finance deals of 2019
From left: WeWork co-CEOs Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson with Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

SoftBank rescue plan would bring WeWork’s valuation to $8B

SoftBank rescue plan would bring WeWork’s valuation to $8B
195 Broadway and L&L Holding's David Levinson and Robert Lapidus (Credit: Google Maps and L&L Holding)

JPMorgan’s asset arm selling 195 Broadway for $800M

JPMorgan’s asset arm selling 195 Broadway for $800M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.