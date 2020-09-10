Open Menu

Minskoff proposes 220K sf commercial building in Dumbo

Developer acquired site in March for $62M

TRD New York /
Sep.September 10, 2020 04:35 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
A rendering of the project in Brooklyn and Edward Minskoff (Marvel Architects; Getty)

Edward J. Minskoff Equities is proposing a 220,000-square-foot commercial building in Dumbo on a site that was rezoned to allow for office space.

In March, the developer paid $61.5 million for the property at 35 Jay Street. Minskoff plans to build an 11-story structure, according to the application filed with the city Department of Buildings.

The site is on nearly a half-acre lot, which currently houses a two-story brick warehouse. The previous owner, Forman Group of Companies, successfully had the property rezoned a few years ago to allow for office construction.

Jonathan Marvel with Marvel Architects is listed as an architect for the project.

Minskoff’s Daniel Centonze, whose name was listed on the application, did not respond to requests for comment. Addresses for the property include 29 Jay Street and 167 Plymouth Street.

