Open Menu

Keep up with everything that’s being built in New York

Marketproof is partnering with The Real Deal

TRD New York /
Sep.September 10, 2020 10:20 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Real-time building permit data now available to subscribers

Good news for those of you who get a tingly feeling from fresh information on building permits filed in New York City: Marketproof‘s building permit data is now available at The Real Deal.

When we began speaking with the Marketproof team, our goal was to find reliable data sources that industry professionals would find helpful for their business. Marketproof’s software is connected to several data sets and then leverages machine learning to provide the essential figures in the smartest and most useful way.

As of Aug. 24, every single building permit filed with the city will also be automatically shown on a dedicated page, allowing you to browse through a wide array of building permits at any time. Subscribers staying on top of the latest real estate news will also get real-time data on building permits.

Bookmark this page to stay up-to-date. Plus stay tuned for more announcements of exciting partnerships designed to give you the most value for your subscription money.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Building permitsCommercial Real EstateResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A rendering of the project in Brooklyn and Edward Minskoff (Marvel Architects; Getty)

Minskoff proposes 220K sf commercial building in Dumbo

Minskoff proposes 220K sf commercial building in Dumbo
(iStock)

Manhattan apartment vacancy smashes 5% barrier

Manhattan apartment vacancy smashes 5% barrier
BMO Capital Markets CEO Dan Barclay and Paul Vanderslice (BMO, LinkedIn)

Ex-CCRE head Paul Vanderslice joins BMO Capital Markets

Ex-CCRE head Paul Vanderslice joins BMO Capital Markets
220 Central Park South and Vornado chairman Steven Roth (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Mystery buyer closes on 220 Central Park South pad for $62M

Mystery buyer closes on 220 Central Park South pad for $62M
410 Tenth Avenue with SL Green’s Andrew Mathias and Marc Holliday (Google Maps; SL Green)

SL Green gets $600M construction loan for 410 Tenth Avenue

SL Green gets $600M construction loan for 410 Tenth Avenue
The essential guide to where the New York real estate market stands on investment sales, leasing, residential and politics. (iStock)

Here’s where NYC real estate stands post Labor Day

Here’s where NYC real estate stands post Labor Day
Manhattan office real estate market is getting hit by subleasing (iStock)

Spike in Manhattan’s office sublease explained

Spike in Manhattan’s office sublease explained
(iStock)

Regus bankruptcy would put nearly $13B in CMBS loans at risk

Regus bankruptcy would put nearly $13B in CMBS loans at risk
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.