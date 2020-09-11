This week, TRD viewers were looking back on a few favorite videos. From the opening of Hudson Yards to peeking inside the Robert A.M. Stern Architects workshop to exploring the 10 oldest apartment buildings in NYC, these were our top 5 videos on YouTube. The 10 oldest surviving apartment buildings in NYC

Long before housing options ran the gamut from ground floor studio apartments to and skyrise penthouses, there were only two type of NYC apartment: townhouses and tenements. Way back in 1870 the first apartment buildings were built on 18th Street–where Blackstone’s StuyTown is today. A few buildings from that period still stand, including the Chelsea Hotel and The Dakota. Check them all out in the video above.

Inside the workshop of Robert A.M. Stern Architects

Robert A.M. Stern Architects has built some of the most visible buildings in NYC–from 220 Central Park South to One Museum Mile to 30 Park Place–but few get to see inside their workshop. Back in 2016, TRD went inside to learn about their hive mind philosophy, the architects’ drink of choice, and, of course, how they shape skylines for years to come. Check in out in this video.

Hudson Yards Opening Ceremony

Ah, Hudson Yards pre-Covid. So hopeful. Viewers revisited the 2019 opening ceremony, which featured a slew of special guests (including, oddly, Big Bird). Hudson Yards is still making our headlines as the retail and office sectors struggle, but you can watch this video for a look back to a happier time in HY.

Everything you need to know about Opportunity Zones

Opportunity Zones are still a hot topic in real estate. With a recent executive order looking to move federal agencies into OZs, some of our viewers looked back on this explainer video to understand just how the program works. Find out for yourself above.

Million Dollar Listing Q&A | TRD Forum

MLDNY may not be back yet, but real estate reality TV fans tuned in to this Q&A to relive some favorite moments. Back in 2015 we had stars Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant, and Luis Ortiz join us at our showcase where they laid out the business behind the Bravo hit. Relive the panel here. (Psst: you can also check out Eklund when he joins us on TRD Talks Live Wednesday, September 23rd. Register here.