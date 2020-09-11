Traub Capital paid $75 million for a manufacturing plant in Long Island City, part of the private equity firm’s recent acquisition of cosmetics maker Mana Products.

The three-story, 215,000-square-foot facility is located at 27-11 49th Avenue in the Hunters Point section.

Traub’s deal to buy LIC-based Mana was reported earlier this month. Mana, which manufactures beauty products for a variety of brands, has owned the building for over 20 years, property records show. The property was built in 1965.

Traub is led by Mortimer Singer, Geoffrey Lurie and Brian Crosby.

Mana had been trying to expand the Hunters Point facility and exit its other location at 32-02 Queens Boulevard, but the plan faced zoning complexities, according to the LIC Post.

The company was founded in 1975 by chemist and entrepreneur Nikos Mouyiaris, who died last year.

Traub and Mana did not respond to requests for comment.