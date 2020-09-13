A Dubai-based influencer couple wanted the world to see the gender of their unborn baby, and what better way to do that than on the side of the world’s tallest tower.

Anas and Asala Marwah learned the sex of their second child when “It’s a boy!” was projected on the side of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, according to the National.

The couple said they didn’t know the child’s gender before the big reveal, and said the doctor’s confirmation was handed directly to the people organizing the light show.

The video was posted on their YouTube channel on Tuesday and has been watched more than 13 million times.

It’s unclear who paid for the reveal, but the couple included the hashtags #MyDubai and #ThankYouEmaar in the description. The first hashtag was created by the city’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. The latter referenced the Burj Khalifa’s owner, Emaar Properties.

The timing of the video was somewhat awkward — Tuesday also brought reports that fireworks at a gender reveal party in California’s San Bernardino County sparked a fire that had burned at least 10,000 acres.

Jenna Karvunidis, a blogger credited with starting the gender reveal party trend, took to Facebook following reports of the California incident to implore people to stop hosting them, according to CNN.

“Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid’s penis,” she wrote. “No one cares but you.” [The National] — Dennis Lynch