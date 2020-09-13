Open Menu

US sells Hong Kong consulate apartments at big discount: $7K psf

Developer pays $332 million for 26-unit complex

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Sep.September 13, 2020 12:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The apartment complex (CBRE)

The apartment complex (CBRE)

The U.S. government has agreed to sell a compound in a prime Hong Kong neighborhood to local developer Hang Lung Properties for $332 million.

The 26-unit property served as residences for local consulate staff. Hang Lung Properties plans to redevelop it with luxury detached houses, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The complex totals 95,000 square feet and the sale price is considered a major discount for the area. Prices for Hong Kong properties across sectors have been trending downward over the last year as a result of sustained civil unrest in the territory and the coronavirus pandemic.

With the property offering 47,400 square feet of floor area available for redevelopment, the sale price comes out to around $7,000 per square foot. That’s more than a third less than what developer China Resources Land paid per square foot for a comparable, neighboring property in 2018.

News broke in June that the property was on the market. At the time, the U.S. State Department said the sale was part of a wider reinvestment push.

A State Department spokesperson said the sale “will not affect our presence, staffing, or operations in any way,” according to the Journal. Some of the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into other U.S.-owned properties in Hong Kong.

The U.S. and China have clashed over the latter’s increased political involvement in the historically independent territory.

The sale is expected to close by the end of the year. Hang Lung said that in total the firm would invest about $516 million into the property, including the cost of acquisition. It hopes to complete the redevelopment by 2024. [WSJ]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
hong kongPolitics

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Charles Bendit, Douglas Durst, Douglas Eisenberg, Bill de Blasio, Jeff Blau and Kathryn Wylde (Getty)

NYC real estate execs to de Blasio: Bring this city back

NYC real estate execs to de Blasio: Bring this city back
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s response to the budget crisis has been to seek federal aid and borrowing authority. (Getty, iStock)

NYC’s fiscal fiasco vexes real estate industry

NYC’s fiscal fiasco vexes real estate industry
The essential guide to where the New York real estate market stands on investment sales, leasing, residential and politics. (iStock)

Here’s where NYC real estate stands post Labor Day

Here’s where NYC real estate stands post Labor Day
Former New York governor David Paterson (Getty; Pixabay)

Group opposing NY tax hikes off to rough start

Group opposing NY tax hikes off to rough start
Plaza Hotel (Getty)

Why it has taken four years for the Plaza to fix a balcony

Why it has taken four years for the Plaza to fix a balcony
Assembly member Harvey Epstein and State Sen. Julia Salazar (Getty)

New York preferred equity investors face tax hike

New York preferred equity investors face tax hike
A photo illustration of Douglas Durst (iStock)

Mayor grants Durst Org its Astoria ferry wish

Mayor grants Durst Org its Astoria ferry wish
NY Senator Brad Hoylman (Getty, iStock)

Pied-à-terre tax moves forward in Albany

Pied-à-terre tax moves forward in Albany
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.