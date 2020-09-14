Open Menu

Dead weight: New York Sports Clubs owner files for bankruptcy

New York gyms began reopening in late August

TRD New York /
Sep.September 14, 2020 10:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Town Sports International CEO Patrick Walsh (Credit: JoJosh313; Getty)

Town Sports International CEO Patrick Walsh (Credit: JoJosh313; Getty)

The owner of New York Sports Clubs can’t run away from the pandemic.

Town Sports International — which owns sports clubs in New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday after the forced closure of gyms led to big losses in revenue, Reuters reported.

Read more

Operators of fitness centers have been hit hard by the pandemic lockdown as much of their revenue comes from monthly membership and personal training fees.

Gold’s Gyms International and 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide both filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

Town Sports’ financial woes predate the pandemic, though. The company noted in its 2019 financial reports that it was facing mounting debt. It had hoped to buy Flywheel Sports, and use the acquisition financing to pay down a $200 million loan coming due in November. But that deal fell through.

Town Sports — which also owns Lucille Roberts, TMPL Gym and Total Woman Gym and Spa — has been considering Chapter 11 since as early as in April.

New York State finally allowed fitness centers to reopen last month at limited capacity, but many of Town Sports locations remain closed, according to Reuters. [Reuters] — Akiko Matsuda

 
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bankruptcyRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau, Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter, Simon Property Group CEO David Simon, and Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston (Getty)

Authentic Brands in talks to join J.C. Penney takeover

Authentic Brands in talks to join J.C. Penney takeover
Maison Kayser USA CEO Jose Alcalay (LinkedIn; Tools of Men via Flickr; Maison Kayser)

Maison Kayser files for bankruptcy with plans for sale

Maison Kayser files for bankruptcy with plans for sale
Century  21 will wind down operations at its 13 stores (Getty)

Century 21 Stores files for bankruptcy, blames insurers

Century 21 Stores files for bankruptcy, blames insurers
The staff had been placed on temporary leave in March and April (Photos via iStock; Maison Kayser)

Maison Kayser lays off 708 employees

Maison Kayser lays off 708 employees
Brookfield’s Ric Clark and Simon Property Group’s David Simon (Getty)

J.C. Penney saved by Simon and Brookfield

J.C. Penney saved by Simon and Brookfield
Photo illustration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

Indoor dining can finally begin in NYC — with some big caveats

Indoor dining can finally begin in NYC — with some big caveats
ICSC President Tom McGee (ICSC via YouTube, iStock)

ICSC’s “incredibly tragic day” and rough year ahead

ICSC’s “incredibly tragic day” and rough year ahead
A report shows major retailers paid 83 percent of August rent (iStock, Andy C via Wikipedia Commons)

Retail rent payments inch back toward normal in August

Retail rent payments inch back toward normal in August
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.