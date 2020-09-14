Open Menu

Manhattan records 10 luxury deals in week after Labor Day

Weekly total is half what it was in 2018

TRD New York /
Sep.September 14, 2020 12:45 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O’Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
301 East 80th Street and 27 East 79th Street

301 East 80th Street and 27 East 79th Street

The sparkle of Labor Day revelry fizzled out when it came to Manhattan’s luxury market this year as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on deals.

Just 10 contracts were signed last week for properties above $4 million, according to the latest market report from Olshan Realty. It was the same total as last year, and 10 fewer than in 2018.

“I think every week is a struggle,” said Donna Olshan, who tracks luxury sales for her weekly report. “Hats off to any of these brokers who can get deals done at a high level.”

The most expensive deal was for a duplex condo at 27 East 79th Street, asking $12.495 million. The home has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and views of Manhattan’s skyline.

Pamela Johananoff of Corcoran represented both sides in the deal. She told Olshan the buyers were a foreign couple who knew the developer. They had never seen the apartment in person, but decided to buy it after three virtual tours over FaceTime.

“These people always wanted something in New York,” Johananoff told Olshan. “They have confidence in the real estate market and so they thought this was a good time to buy.”

Read more

The second-priciest deal was unit 14A at the Beckford Tower at 301 East 80th Street. The 2,615-square-foot property was last asking $6.65 million, down from $6.9 million when it was listed last summer.

Barbara Russo of Douglas Elliman, who represented the developer, Icon Realty, said the buyers visited the property three times in February and a fourth time last week.

“They have been shopping around for a while, and they love the apartment,” she said. “We expect closings to begin in the first quarter of 2021.”

Manhattan’s luxury residential market is still reeling from the pandemic — particularly the ultra-luxury end — while other areas known for having more space and greenery, including Brooklyn and the Hamptons, have seen a flurry of interest in recent months.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
donna olshanManhattanNYC Luxury Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Here are the week’s top luxury sales

Here are the week’s top luxury sales

Here are the week’s top luxury sales
Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)

For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”

For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
Here are the week’s top luxury sales

Here are the week’s top luxury sales

Here are the week’s top luxury sales
90 Morton Street (Photo via Streeteasy)

West Village condo has the week’s priciest two resi deals

West Village condo has the week’s priciest two resi deals
No-fee listings in Manhattan and Brooklyn are increasing, as the city sees an exodus of residents. (iStock)

No-fee rentals surge in Manhattan and Brooklyn

No-fee rentals surge in Manhattan and Brooklyn
From left: 140 East 19th Street, the late Ric Ocasek, Paulina Porizkova and 5 Beekman Street (StreetEasy; Sotheby's; Getty; Google Maps)

Manhattan home of late rock star Ric Ocasek, supermodel Paulina Porizkova in contract

Manhattan home of late rock star Ric Ocasek, supermodel Paulina Porizkova in contract
HFZ Capital chairman Ziel Feldman and the XI sales gallery at 25-27 Little West 12th Street (Photos via Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images for XI Gallery)

HFZ extends XI sales gallery lease, ending lawsuit

HFZ extends XI sales gallery lease, ending lawsuit
111 Kent Avenue and Stanley Iezman (Credit: Google Maps)

American Realty Advisors eats $10.7M on Williamsburg sale

American Realty Advisors eats $10.7M on Williamsburg sale
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.