Open Menu

Cushman partners with Industrious in bid to bring the office back

Duo will target companies and workers who want flexibility as they return to office environment

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 15, 2020 10:47 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cushman & Wakefield CEO Brett White and Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari (Industrious; Cushman)

Cushman & Wakefield CEO Brett White and Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari (Industrious; Cushman)

Cushman & Wakefield is betting big on co-working, even as millions of Americans have yet to return to the office amid the pandemic-imposed remote work revolution.

The firm has teamed up with startup Industrious to lease out flex-office spaces to workers, providing flexibility for companies and individuals away from a large office environment, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The co-working sector has struggled during the pandemic. Industrious laid off close to 20 percent of its workforce in April, according to the Journal. And WeWork had to pull out of a number of its offices.

Industrious was founded in 2013 and has about 100 locations in 50 cities.

Cushman has not been immune. The firm reported a net loss of $100 million in the second quarter, down from a $6.3 million profit a year ago.

Other real estate services firms are also expanding their co-working businesses, including CBRE, which launched its flex workspace business called Hana in 2018. The company opened its 10th location this week, according to the Journal.

Some co-working operators such as Quest Workspaces, which has 12 locations in Florida and New York, are seeking to transform their office space amid the pandemic. Quest is planning to turn some of its enclosed office space into small pods where groups of students can gather for virtual learning.

JLL projects that co-working companies that can make it through the pandemic will see an influx of new tenants. In 2030, nearly one third of all office space will be flexible office space, according to JLL. [WSJ] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Co-workingCushman & WakefieldIndustrious

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
WeWork CFO Benjamin Dunham and Kimberly Ross (LinkedIn)

WeWork shakes up chief finance post

WeWork shakes up chief finance post
Cushman & Wakefield’s Brett White

Cushman & Wakefield reports $101M quarterly loss

Cushman & Wakefield reports $101M quarterly loss
Sandeep Mathrani (WeWork, iStock)

WeWork offers pay-as-you-go workspaces

WeWork offers pay-as-you-go workspaces
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

IBM narrows search for big Manhattan office

IBM narrows search for big Manhattan office
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Getty, iStock)

WeWork courts big corporations as coronavirus slams startups

WeWork courts big corporations as coronavirus slams startups
(iStock)

Look out below: Major real estate services firms brace for falling earnings

Look out below: Major real estate services firms brace for falling earnings
Wythe Hotel at 80 Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn and Industrious’ Jamie Hodari

Industrious and Wythe Hotel turn empty rooms into offices

Industrious and Wythe Hotel turn empty rooms into offices
Osei Van Horne and (inset) Jamie Hodari 

Industrious taps banker Osei Van Horne to round out its board

Industrious taps banker Osei Van Horne to round out its board
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.