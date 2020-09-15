Tenants in four East Village buildings owned by Kushner Companies have filed a class-action lawsuit against the developer, alleging that it illegally collected more than $4 million in rent in buildings where shoddy construction work was done.

The lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court Tuesday, further alleges that the developer filed fraudulent documents with New York City’s Department of Buildings and never received a proper certificate of occupancy after completing construction work in the four buildings.

The tenants in the lawsuit want to stop the firm from collecting rent until the buildings receive a proper certificate of occupancy.

CNN first reported the news. Kushner Companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kushner Companies acquired the four buildings in the East Village at 329-335 East 9th Street in 2013, when the firm was still run by Jared Kushner, now a senior advisor to President Trump. (Jared Kushner was not named in the lawsuit). The buildings were previously part of Ben Shaoul’s portfolio, a significant chunk of which Kushner acquired in 2013.

According to the lawsuit, Kushner Companies added an extra floor and penthouses to each of the 9th Street buildings, a change that required the company to install operable sprinklers and other fire safety measures. The company was also required to obtain a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) or a Certificate of Occupancy (CO) for the building once the work was complete.

But those sprinkler systems are not working, according to tenants who live in the buildings — and Kushner Companies falsely claimed that they’re operable in paperwork it submitted to the DOB. The buildings have still yet to receive a CO, which would require a full inspection of the properties, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit, which is based on an investigation by the nonprofit watchdog group Housing Rights Initiative, is the latest in a string of complaints brought against Kushner Companies. In March, a housing court judge ruled that tenants living at another East Village building owned by the developer will not have to pay rent until the real estate firm secures a CO for the building. Kushner Companies previously argued that since the buildings were constructed before 1938, a CO is not required.