Meet TRD’s new newsletter, the Commercial Catch-Up

Sep.September 15, 2020 05:00 PM
By Zohray Brennan
Commercial Catch-Up

We’re excited to announce that TRD’s brand new weekly newsletter on all things CRE has launched. The Commercial Catch-Up will get you up to speed on the most important commercial real estate news you need to know in less than 5 minutes.

Delivered to your inbox on Mondays, each edition of the Commercial Catch-Up will include the biggest CRE news of the week. This week, we investigated ICSC’s “incredibly tragic day”; analyzed whether falling CMBS delinquencies really mean relief; and covered office move opportunities and clutch construction loans.

Check out those stories, and make sure you don’t miss the news, data, and analysis you need to know by signing up for the Commercial Catch Up here.

