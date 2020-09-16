Open Menu

Amazon to open 1,000 warehouses in the suburbs

E-commerce giant doubles down on fast-delivery efforts

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 16, 2020 09:45 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Getty; Unsplash)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Getty; Unsplash)

Amazon is moving to the ’burbs.

The e-commerce giant plans to open 1,000 warehouses in suburbs and cities across the U.S., according to Bloomberg. The expansion will allow the company to quicken deliveries as it competes with rivals such as Walmart.

Although other efforts, such as hiring 175,000 new workers, have already sped up Amazon shipments, the company is now attempting to focus on proximity, adding warehouses and vans for faster delivery.

The strategy is exemplified in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where a fulfillment center is located not far from a once vibrant mall, and a short drive from more than 600,000 people, Bloomberg noted.

Read more

It’s also been reported that Amazon will soon creep its way into malls themselves. The company has been rumored to be in talks with Simon Property Group to take over the empty boxes of bankrupt retailers.

In the second quarter, the company invested more than $9 billion in capital projects, including fulfillment centers, transportation and Amazon Web Services. In its latest earnings call, Amazon said it would increase its fulfillment center square footage by 50 percent this year. [Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
amazonRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Flywheel Sports President Travis Frenzel (LinkedIn; Getty)

Flywheel Sports files for liquidation bankruptcy

Flywheel Sports files for liquidation bankruptcy
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Getty)

Amazon to open 100 more distribution centers this month

Amazon to open 100 more distribution centers this month
Kyle Bragg and Eric Benaim

Backers of big Queens megaprojects say city needs the jobs, homes

Backers of big Queens megaprojects say city needs the jobs, homes
25 Kent Avenue and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (25 Kent; Getty)

Amazon Music is coming to Brooklyn’s office market

Amazon Music is coming to Brooklyn’s office market
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

“Status quo means going backwards:” How development fell from grace under de Blasio

“Status quo means going backwards:” How development fell from grace under de Blasio
Restaurant Row on West 46th Street (Photo via Getty)

Open Streets initiative has drawn a crowd, but restaurants and landlords still struggle

Open Streets initiative has drawn a crowd, but restaurants and landlords still struggle
410 Tenth Avenue with SL Green’s Andrew Mathias and Marc Holliday (Google Maps; SL Green)

SL Green gets $600M construction loan for 410 Tenth Avenue

SL Green gets $600M construction loan for 410 Tenth Avenue
Jeff Bezos (Getty)

Here are the landlords benefiting from Amazon’s tech workforce expansion

Here are the landlords benefiting from Amazon’s tech workforce expansion
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.