De Blasio: Raising property taxes “off the table”

Mayor said his office would take rolling furloughs in the coming months

Sep.September 16, 2020 04:06 PM
By TRD Staff
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty; iStock)

Good news for real estate owners: Mayor Bill de Blasio said he won’t consider raising property taxes to close the widening budget gap.

The mayor told reporters that raising property taxes even 1 percent was “off the table, period,” the New York Post reported. De Blasio pays $4,000 in annual taxes on two Park Slope homes that he and First Lady Chirlane McCray bought in 2000 and 2004.

In June, the New York City Council gave some property owners a slight reprieve from late fee interest payments on their annual taxes. Industry groups have said the measure does little more than kick the can down the road, however, and that the city may reap more revenue from taxes by charging late interest.

Some members of the City Council had pushed for a 0 percent interest rate late fee, but Speaker Corey Johnson said at the time such a measure would have created “significant cash issues for the city.”

To close the $1 billion budget gap, the city is considering mass layoffs and has sought permission from the state for short-term borrowing. Meanwhile, de Blasio announced Wednesday that he and his staff will take weeklong furloughs in the coming months.

Progressives have called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to raise taxes on the wealthy to close the budget gap, but he has insisted that aid come from the federal government. Business executives, including many in the real estate industry, last week called on the city to improve quality-of-life issues, citing an earlier report that raising taxes may be necessary. [NYP] — Georgia Kromrei

