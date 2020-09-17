Douglas Durst, chair of the Durst Organization, was nominated to be the next chair of the Real Estate Board of New York, the industry’s most influential trade group announced today.

“It is hard to imagine a more appropriate leader to navigate our industry through these extraordinarily challenging times,” Bill Rudin, current chair of REBNY, said in a statement on REBNY’s website. In his statement, Durst cited the Durst Organization’s century-plus history in New York and its ability to navigate some of the city’s greatest challenges – including the fiscal crisis of the 1970s and the 9/11 terrorist attacks – as experience that would help him in his new position.

“This is not even our first pandemic,” he said. “We survived the influenza pandemic of 1918.” Jim Whelan, REBNY president, said in a statement that he looks forward to “leveraging” Durst’s “experience and perspective on smart and sustainable economic recovery.”

Durst is taking the helm at a time when REBNY has been facing a drop in revenue due to a decline in membership dues and a loss of income from events. In June, the trade group announced a 15 percent cut in expenses through layoffs and executive pay cuts.

The trade group collected $9.7 million in dues in 2018, tax filings show.