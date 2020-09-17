Open Menu

Eviction filings fall after Trump moratorium: study

Princeton University’s Eviction Lab finds drop in 16 cities

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 17, 2020 09:40 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eviction filings have fallen in several major cities after a second federal eviction moratorium came into effect early September. (iStock)

Eviction filings have fallen in several major cities after a second federal eviction moratorium came into effect early September. (iStock)

Eviction filings fell in 16 cities after the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium took effect in early September.

Data from Princeton University’s Eviction Lab shows that filings dropped in 16 cities during the second week of the month, according to Bloomberg’s City Lab.

In some areas, the drop was immense: Richmond, Virginia, for example, saw an 89 percent decline — 30 filings compared to almost 300 in the first week of September. In Cincinnati, fillings fell 79 percent.

“New filings did drop in all sites, in some cases dramatically,” Peter Hepburn, a research fellow at Eviction Lab, told City Lab. “With that being said, we’re still seeing a larger number of new filings in several cities. So clearly some effects of the guidelines are being felt, but there’s also significant variation in how they’re being implemented, which is leaving a large number of families potentially unprotected.”

The pandemic has put millions more tenants at risk of eviction — a threat that disproportionately affects minority communities.

The Centers for Disease Control’s eviction moratorium — a wide ban that applies to all residential properties through December — requires renters who qualify to provide a declaration detailing their situation to the landlord.

After it was announced, the order faced pushback from both sides, with tenants arguing it excludes too many people and would merely postpone other evictions until January, and landlords saying it will push them to the brink. The Trump administration initially claimed that it would be accompanied by funding for landlords, but nothing has been allocated by Congress. [Bloomberg] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Donald TrumpEviction moratoriumHousing

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
From left: Joe Biden, Starwood Capital's Barry Sternlicht, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and Donald Trump (Getty; iStock)

Where real estate’s investment giants stand on Biden vs. Trump

Where real estate’s investment giants stand on Biden vs. Trump
President Donald Trump and HUD Secretary Ben Carson (Getty; iStock)

Trump’s fair housing repeal roils multifamily developers

Trump’s fair housing repeal roils multifamily developers
New York Attorney General Letitia James and President Donald Trump (Getty)

NY AG sues Trump for favoring projects over environment

NY AG sues Trump for favoring projects over environment
Trump’s crackdown on TikTok and WeChat could further chill Chinese investment in U.S. real estate.

TikTok, Clarice: Why the government’s moves against Chinese firms could hurt real estate

TikTok, Clarice: Why the government’s moves against Chinese firms could hurt real estate
Trump’s crackdown on TikTok and WeChat could further chill Chinese investment in U.S. real estate.

TikTok, Clarice: Why the government’s moves against Chinese firms could hurt real estate

TikTok, Clarice: Why the government’s moves against Chinese firms could hurt real estate
Millennials made up 61 percent of home loans in July (iStock)

Thanks, millennials: Younger generation props up mortgage market

Thanks, millennials: Younger generation props up mortgage market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.