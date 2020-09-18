Open Menu

Fifth Ave co-op owned by Rockefeller family hits market

Nelson Rockefeller bought the Central Park-facing apartment in 1963

TRD New York /
Sep.September 18, 2020 12:53 PM
By TRD Staff
Nelson Rockefeller and 812 Fifth Avenue Photos via Getty; StreetEasy; Google Maps)

A Fifth Avenue apartment with a connection to one of New York City’s most powerful families — and uninterrupted views of Central Park — has hit the market for $11.5 million.

The 3,990-square-foot co-op at 812 Fifth Avenue was once the home of Nelson Rockefeller, who served as governor of New York from 1959 to 1973, and was Gerald Ford’s vice president. He’s the son of famed philanthropist John D. Rockefeller Jr., who was instrumental in the development of the Rockefeller Center complex.

Rockefeller purchased the apartment in 1963, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the listing. It’s remained in the family ever since, and his son, Nelson Rockefeller Jr., is the current owner.

The apartment has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, as well as a 295-square-foot terrace and its own private elevator entrance.

While history geeks might be enticed by the connection to a famous New York family, the broker listing the apartment, Compass’s Clayton Orrigo, says the apartment’s Central Park views are the real selling point.

“I think owning 75 feet on Central Park is more interesting — and rare,” he said. [Bloomberg] — Amy Plitt

Tags
Luxury Real EstateResidential Real Estateupper east side

