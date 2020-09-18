Open Menu

Going green: Governors Island could soon house climate center

Hub would be part of 4.2M-sf mixed-use development

TRD New York /
Sep.September 18, 2020 03:45 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of the Climate Solutions Center with Trust for Governors Island CEO Clare Newman and Mayor de Blasio (Rendering via WXY architecture + urban design/bloomimages; Governor's Island; Getty)

A rendering of the Climate Solutions Center with Trust for Governors Island CEO Clare Newman and Mayor de Blasio (Rendering via WXY architecture + urban design/bloomimages; Governor’s Island; Getty)

Governors Island could become a major hub for the city’s efforts to fight climate change under a proposal for a new, 4.2 million-square-foot mixed-use development.

The Trust for Governors Island, the nonprofit that manages the island, unveiled the wide-ranging plan this week which includes the development of office space, hotels and dormitories. The proposal calls for taking over 33 acres on the island’s southern end that were designated for future construction under a 2010 master plan for the park.

If realized, the center would serve as a space for climate change experts — researchers, students, and more — to gather and conduct research, ideally under the banner of one anchor institution. That could lead to the development of more commercial space, as well as provide opportunities for the public to learn more about climate and environmental issues.

The trust says it could create as many as 8,000 jobs and inject $1 billion into New York City’s economy.

Read more

But the proposal’s success hinges on a planned rezoning of Governors Island, which would allow for a variety of building types, including offices, dorms and hotels. The rezoning process began more than two years ago but hasn’t made much progress since. Opponents of the rezoning also worry that the changes will take away from the island’s character.

In 2019, Michael Samuelian, the then-president of the Trust, was pushed out of his role by former deputy mayor Alicia Glen, who heads up its board.

In recent years, Governors Island has quietly become one of the city’s most popular summer destinations, even though access to the island is limited to ferries from Manhattan and Brooklyn. Year-round tenants of the island include the New York Harbor School, the Billion Oyster Project and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council’s newly expanded Arts Center at Governors Island.

In a press release announcing the climate center plans, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is proud to “continue the growth of Governors Island as a resource to fight climate change, create jobs, and showcase the city’s worldwide research and scientific talent.”





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bill de BlasioCommercial Real Estateoffice marketRezoning

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
HelloFresh’s NYC HQ (Courtesy of Industry City, HelloFresh by Eric Laignel)

HelloFresh inks Industry City deal for content studio

HelloFresh inks Industry City deal for content studio
Nightingale’s Eli Schwartz and 111 Wall Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Nightingale, Wafra seek $860M to redevelop 111 Wall Street

Nightingale, Wafra seek $860M to redevelop 111 Wall Street
The Real Deal founder and publisher Amir Korangy and Massey Knakal founder Bob Knakal

JLL’s Bob Knakal on the future of New York

JLL’s Bob Knakal on the future of New York
A rendering of the Flushing waterfront and Council member Peter Koo (Rendering via Hill West Architects; New York City Council)

City Planning considers controversial Flushing waterfront rezoning

City Planning considers controversial Flushing waterfront rezoning
Greystone Development CEO Thomas Ryan and an image of the project (Courtesy of James Hooker, Greystone)

Greystone eyes $40M-plus for Park Slope luxury apartments

Greystone eyes $40M-plus for Park Slope luxury apartments
(iStock)

Banks see CRE loans delinquencies hit 5-year high

Banks see CRE loans delinquencies hit 5-year high
Regus CEO Mark Dixon with 175 Pearl Street in Brooklyn, 1325 Sixth Avenue and 1501 Broadway (Regus, Google Maps)

Regus throws 6 NYC locations into bankruptcy

Regus throws 6 NYC locations into bankruptcy
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty; iStock)

De Blasio: Raising property taxes “off the table”

De Blasio: Raising property taxes “off the table”
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.