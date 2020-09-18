Open Menu

JLL’s Bob Knakal on the future of New York

Veteran broker maps Manhattan — on foot — to find opportunities

TRD New York /
Sep.September 18, 2020 07:30 AM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

While most New Yorkers hunkered down when the city went into lockdown, Bob Knakal did something different. The veteran commercial broker walked the streets of Manhattan, looking at every building south of 96th Street, and mapped all ongoing and potential development sites he found.

“Now I have a Sanborn map that’s 27 feet long, 12 feet wide, completely highlighted,” he said. “And that’s the basis of a tremendous amount of great information that we’re hoping to convert into some opportunities.”

Knakal and Paul Massey co-founded brokerage firm Massey Knakal, which they sold for $100 million to Cushman & Wakefield in 2014. Now JLL’s chair of New York investment sales, Knakal discussed his work this week on TRD Talks Live with The Real Deal founder and publisher Amir Korangy.

Read more

Despite having been around the block a few times, Knakal attends weekly sessions with leading commercial real estate coach Rod Santammasimo.

“Self-discipline is very difficult. It’s always easier to have a little more discipline when somebody is looking over your shoulder,” Knakal explained.

The current commercial real estate environment requires an innovative approach in New York — and not just because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, claiming the city is also losing investors because of high income taxes. Knakal said multifamily investors who have historically had a presence in New York City are increasingly putting their capital into states such as Florida and Nevada, which have no state income taxes, and Tennessee, which does not tax wages.

But Knakal believes in New York City because there are always people who want to invest here.

“I’m constantly looking for people that are bullish about the future of the city, and that’s been becoming harder and harder to do,” Knakal said. “But there are folks who still believe in the future of New York. … And so those are the folks that we’re working with on a daily basis.”





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateJLLoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Greystone Development CEO Thomas Ryan and a rendering of the project (Courtesy of Greystone)

Greystone eyes $40M-plus for Park Slope luxury apartments

Greystone eyes $40M-plus for Park Slope luxury apartments
(iStock)

Banks see CRE loans delinquencies hit 5-year high

Banks see CRE loans delinquencies hit 5-year high
Regus CEO Mark Dixon with 175 Pearl Street in Brooklyn, 1325 Sixth Avenue and 1501 Broadway (Regus, Google Maps)

Regus throws 6 NYC locations into bankruptcy

Regus throws 6 NYC locations into bankruptcy
Onyx Equities' Jonathan B. Schultz (left) and John Saraceno, Jr. with 7 Sylvan Way (right) and 8 Campus Drive in New Jersey (Onyx Equities)

Onyx Equities acquires massive New Jersey office portfolio for $160M

Onyx Equities acquires massive New Jersey office portfolio for $160M
Following pressure from business leaders, Mayor Bill de Blasio calls for the return to the office (Getty)

De Blasio calls for return to the office, restores trash pickups

De Blasio calls for return to the office, restores trash pickups
Ed Adler and Wendy Silverstein (Getty)

Wendy Silverstein, Ed Adler launch loan restructuring biz

Wendy Silverstein, Ed Adler launch loan restructuring biz
Jamie Dimon and 383 Madison Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

JPMorgan suffers setback in return to office

JPMorgan suffers setback in return to office
Flywheel Sports President Travis Frenzel (LinkedIn; Getty)

Flywheel Sports files for liquidation bankruptcy

Flywheel Sports files for liquidation bankruptcy
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.