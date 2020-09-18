Open Menu

Real estate execs to city, state: Let us help with recovery efforts

Durst, Blau, dozens more offer help to “ensure a vibrant future” for New York City post-pandemic

Sep.September 18, 2020 05:45 PM
By Sasha Jones
Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo, with (from left) Steven Roth, Jeff Blau, Rob Speyer, Douglas Durst, Ziel Feldman and Steven Schwarzman (Getty)

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mailboxes may be getting full.

The Partnership for New York City sent another letter to the city and state’s top executives Friday, in which 177 business leaders offered to collaborate on a strategic plan for New York’s economic recovery.

“As the first place in America to be struck hard by the coronavirus and the first to successfully manage its containment, New York should step up to chart the course for recovery of urban centers everywhere,” the letter reads.

The signatories include a who’s who of New York real estate executives: Among the dozens of industry bigwigs included are Vornado Realty Trust’s Steven Roth, HFZ Capital Group’s Ziel Feldman, Related Companies CEO Jeff Blau, Douglas Durst, Blackstone Group’s Steven Schwarzman and Tishman Speyer’s Rob Speyer.

This is the second letter that the Partnership has sent to de Blasio, calling for the city’s revival. The first asked for actions to be taken regarding public safety and other quality of life issues facing the city.

The pandemic has had significant impacts on the city’s economy. In less than five months, the New York metropolitan region lost 1 million jobs and up to a third of the city’s small businesses are projected to permanently close. Additionally, the region’s affordable housing deficit is projected to increase by at least 150,000 units, according to a July report by the Partnership for New York City, which was cited in the new letter.

Following the original letter, de Blasio called for office workers to return to the office and began a new cleanliness initiative focused on streets and parks.

“It’s time to start moving, more and more,” de Blasio said at a press briefing Tuesday.





