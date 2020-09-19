If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to sit on a throne as the Prince of Bel Air, you’re in luck: The “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” house is officially welcoming visitors — but there’s a catch.

Beginning Sept. 29, Airbnb is letting guests book one night at the Bel Air mansion where the iconic 1990s sitcom was filmed. Bookings will be available on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11 and October 14, and will go for just $30/night (because it’s the show’s 30th anniversary).

What’s the catch? The promotion is available only for residents of Los Angeles county. Airbnb enforced similar rules for its bookings at the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon.

Those who actually snag one of the sure-to-be-coveted spots will have access to a list of perks curated by the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, who’s been hyping the promotion on his Instagram account. Those include “[l]acing up a fresh pair of Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom” and “[d]onning a fly look from my closet, from argyle prepster to all-star athlete.”

The house has also been decked out with plenty of “Fresh Prince” memorabilia, including photos from the set and Smith’s Bel Air Academy jersey from the TV show. Guests will stay in a “wing” that includes a king-size bedroom, bathroom, pool and dining room (though meals, including Philly cheesesteaks, are apparently provided).

There’s been a flurry of activity surrounding the show’s 30th anniversary. Earlier this month, the original cast and crew got together for an unscripted reunion special, a dramatic reboot of the series was announced, and all of the original episodes of the series were released on the Peacock streaming platform. [LADN] — Dennis Lynch