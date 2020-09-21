Open Menu

Commercial evictions, foreclosures halted through October

Cuomo extends moratorium through Oct. 20

TRD New York /
Sep.September 21, 2020 08:45 AM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty; iStock)

Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty; iStock)

Commercial tenants are getting a small reprieve from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

New York’s moratorium on commercial foreclosures and evictions will be in place until at least Oct. 20, Cuomo announced on Friday. The moratorium was set to expire Sept. 30, but the governor signed a new executive order extending the ban for another month.

But the state allowed commercial eviction warrants to be issued beginning Sept. 4 for cases that commenced before March 17, and some of those cases may now proceed.

Read more

Under Cuomo’s original order from March, initiating a proceeding or carrying out a commercial eviction for nonpayment of rent, or foreclosing on a commercial mortgage due to nonpayment is off limits.

The initial moratorium on evictions also included residential evictions and foreclosures, but those provisions have not been renewed. The initial blanket protections have been replaced by state legislation, according to Cuomo’s executive order. The Tenant Safe Harbor Act prohibits evictions of eligible tenants if any part of the county is still shut down by the government as a result of Covid-19.

Some of the 14,000 backlogged residential evictions can be carried out starting in October if they are not covered by the federal eviction ban issued by the Centers for Disease Control in early September.

New York state’s residential eviction policies have left many confused — even those in state and local governments. One state agency recently mistakenly announced that the current eviction moratorium would be in place through the end of the year. The agency, which administers state benefits programs, corrected its gaffe three days later.

Residential mortgages that meet certain qualifications are also eligible for six months of forbearance and an additional six-month extension if their lender is a state-regulated financial institution. To be eligible, borrowers have to demonstrate Covid-related financial hardship.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Andrew Cuomoevictionforeclosures

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore
Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo, with (from left) Steven Roth, Jeff Blau, Rob Speyer, Douglas Durst, Ziel Feldman and Steven Schwarzman (Getty)

Real estate execs to city, state: Let us help with recovery efforts

Real estate execs to city, state: Let us help with recovery efforts
Tillary Hotel at 85 Flatbush Avenue (Image via Kutnicki Bernstein Architects)

Isaac Hager’s Downtown Brooklyn hotel heads to foreclosure

Isaac Hager’s Downtown Brooklyn hotel heads to foreclosure
A million homeowners haven’t requested forbearance on their mortgages — and are now at risk for foreclosure and eviction. (iStock)

1M struggling homeowners didn’t request forbearance. Now what?

1M struggling homeowners didn’t request forbearance. Now what?
A lawsuit seeks to dismantle Gov, Andrew Cuomo’s midnight food curfew by arguing coronavirus is not a vampire (Getty; iStock)

Nail in the coffin: Eatery says Cuomo’s biz-killing curfew treats virus like vampire

Nail in the coffin: Eatery says Cuomo’s biz-killing curfew treats virus like vampire
U.S. foreclosure filings in August jumped 11% as some states ended relief measures, though continued government intervention has prevented sharper increase (iStock)

US foreclosure filings jump as some states end relief measures

US foreclosure filings jump as some states end relief measures
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.