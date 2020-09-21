Open Menu

How do companies decide who should return to offices first? It’s tricky

Firms rely on surveys, apps and other technologies to make staffing decisions

TRD NATIONAL /
Sep.September 21, 2020 01:02 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Companies are relying on surveys and other data points to determine who will come back to offices first. (iStock)

Companies are relying on surveys and other data points to determine who will come back to offices first. (iStock)

Companies are starting to bring employees back to offices after months of working from home, but deciding who should come back first is tricky — so firms are relying on surveys, apps and other tech to guide staffing decisions.

International Business Machines, for instance, gave precedence to scientists working in quantum computer labs who may have had trouble working from home, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Automatic Data Processing, a payroll processor, is using a dashboard that informs the company of its employees’ willingness to come back. And real estate startup SquareFoot prioritized brokers after an internal survey showed they needed to be in the office more than other workers.

Read more

It’s a delicate balance: Companies don’t want to force employees back to offices if they’re not ready or have Covid-related anxiety. At the same time, some workers who aren’t deemed “essential” enough to be in offices may feel slighted, said SquareFoot President Michael Colacino.

Landlords have been eager to repopulate offices, but even with all precautions, bringing people back comes with risks. JPMorgan Chase had one employee tested positive and sent a group of employees home, a person close to the bank told the Journal.

By using local health data and other information, IBM developed tools that help managers decide whether they can safely reopen their sites. An app, for example, assigns workers staggered arrival times, pointing them to desks or conference rooms that have been recently cleaned. These tools are used both internally and by clients. [WSJ] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateJPMorgan Chaseoffice marketOffice Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
UDR President Jeffrey Davis, AvalonBay Timothy Naughton Equity Residential's Sam Zell (LinkedIn; AvalonBay; Getty)

Investors bank on urban real estate comeback

Investors bank on urban real estate comeback
HelloFresh’s NYC HQ (Courtesy of Industry City, HelloFresh by Eric Laignel)

HelloFresh inks Industry City deal for content studio

HelloFresh inks Industry City deal for content studio
A rendering of the Climate Solutions Center with Trust for Governors Island CEO Clare Newman and Mayor de Blasio (Rendering via WXY architecture + urban design/bloomimages; Governor's Island; Getty)

Going green: Governors Island could soon house climate center

Going green: Governors Island could soon house climate center
Nightingale’s Eli Schwartz and 111 Wall Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Nightingale, Wafra seek $860M to redevelop 111 Wall Street

Nightingale, Wafra seek $860M to redevelop 111 Wall Street
The Real Deal founder and publisher Amir Korangy and Massey Knakal founder Bob Knakal

JLL’s Bob Knakal on the future of New York

JLL’s Bob Knakal on the future of New York
Greystone Development CEO Thomas Ryan and an image of the project (Courtesy of James Hooker, Greystone)

Greystone eyes $40M-plus for Park Slope luxury apartments

Greystone eyes $40M-plus for Park Slope luxury apartments
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and Deutsche Bank's Manhattan headquarters at 60 Wall Street (Getty)

Deutsche Bank: Employees can stay home until mid-2021

Deutsche Bank: Employees can stay home until mid-2021
(iStock)

Banks see CRE loans delinquencies hit 5-year high

Banks see CRE loans delinquencies hit 5-year high
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.