Open Menu

Investors bank on urban real estate comeback

Real estate shares are down compared to overall market, but investors see opportunity

TRD New York /
Sep.September 21, 2020 09:45 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
UDR President Jeffrey Davis, AvalonBay Timothy Naughton Equity Residential's Sam Zell (LinkedIn; AvalonBay; Getty)

UDR President Jeffrey Davis, AvalonBay Timothy Naughton Equity Residential’s Sam Zell (LinkedIn; AvalonBay; Getty)

Despite the endless trend stories about urbanites fleeing to the suburbs, investors are counting on the strong recovery of real estate in large cities.

During the second quarter of 2020, major hedge funds, including D1 Capital Partners and Long Pond Capital, and mutual fund giants Capital Group and T. Rowe Price, purchased shares of the companies that rent residential real estate in urban markets, according to Reuters.

There are also signs that things are improving: Since the stock market’s low point in March, shares of Sam Zell’s Equity Residential are up 7 percent, while those for AvalonBay Communities are up 26 percent.

Read more

“We think that, overall, the fear is probably worse than the reality,” George Taras, an analyst at Baron Capital, told Reuters.

Still, the recovery of those real estate firms has been weaker than that of the overall market. The S&P 500, for example, has seen its shares jump by 48 percent from that same March low point.

“The next three to five years are going to be very challenging,” said Jonathan Litt, https://therealdeal.com/issues_articles/the-littmus-test/ whose hedge fund Land & Buildings Investment Management concentrates on real estate. “The key is to stay alive until 2025 in these markets.”

Litt told Reuters that investors continue to bet on residential real estate because of its value as potential takeover targets.

Investors hold onto shares of those companies partly because their dividends are better than 10-year Treasuries, said Michael Ashner, an investor and chairman of Winthrop Capital Advisors. [Reuters] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
avalonbayCommercial Real EstateMultifamily Marketsam zell

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)

New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”

New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)

New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011

New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
HelloFresh’s NYC HQ (Courtesy of Industry City, HelloFresh by Eric Laignel)

HelloFresh inks Industry City deal for content studio

HelloFresh inks Industry City deal for content studio
A rendering of the Climate Solutions Center with Trust for Governors Island CEO Clare Newman and Mayor de Blasio (Rendering via WXY architecture + urban design/bloomimages; Governor's Island; Getty)

Going green: Governors Island could soon house climate center

Going green: Governors Island could soon house climate center
Nightingale’s Eli Schwartz and 111 Wall Street (Credit: Google Maps)

Nightingale, Wafra seek $860M to redevelop 111 Wall Street

Nightingale, Wafra seek $860M to redevelop 111 Wall Street
The Real Deal founder and publisher Amir Korangy and Massey Knakal founder Bob Knakal

JLL’s Bob Knakal on the future of New York

JLL’s Bob Knakal on the future of New York
Greystone Development CEO Thomas Ryan and an image of the project (Courtesy of James Hooker, Greystone)

Greystone eyes $40M-plus for Park Slope luxury apartments

Greystone eyes $40M-plus for Park Slope luxury apartments
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.