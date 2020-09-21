Skyscrapers go up, crumbling buildings go down, and townhouses get gutted to create beautiful new spaces. These and more made our top four real estate videos last week. Below, you can peek inside the renovation of Ryan Serhant’s $7.6 million townhome; understand why power broker Bob Knakal still gets broker training every week; and watch 10 awesome demolitions across NYC. Check out all four trending videos on our YouTube page. The Top 10 NYC Building Demolitions

From the former Deutsche Bank HQ to the Liggett Building–which cleared the ground for another building featured this week–TRD viewers enjoyed watching crews take down some skyscrapers and make way for new construction this week. Watch here, and let us know in the comments on YouTube what other demolitions missed our top 10 list.

Ryan Serhant’s Million-Dollar Brownstone Makeover

After news that Ryan Serhant’s leaving the Nest, [LINK: ttps://therealdeal.com/2020/09/15/ryan-serhant-launches-his-own-brokerage-leaving-team-in-the-lurch/] our viewers tuned in to check out all of our past Serhant and MDLNY content. Most popular was this video, where he showed off a renovation of the Boerum Hill townhouse he purchased from author Jonathan Safran Foer in 2018.

Inside SL Green’s One Vanderbilt

Despite the pandemic, one of New York City’s biggest projects is forging ahead. One Vanderbilt, the 67-floor skyscraper at the corner of 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue in Midtown East is ready for tenant occupancy. Before last week’s ribbon cutting, we got to go inside the SL Green-developed tower and check in with some of the decision makers behind the project to understand how they made it happen.

Bob Knakal is keeping business flowing

Top commercial broker Bob Knakal, JLL’s chair of New York investment sales, joined TRD Talks Live recently to explain how the ongoing crisis has changed foreign investment, where top investors are looking for new opportunities, and why he still goes to broker training every single week. A fascinating watch for viewers who want to understand how the most successful leaders in real estate make lemons out of lemonade.