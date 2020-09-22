Open Menu

City Council proposes bill to expand outdoor dining permanently

Legislation also would legalize outdoor propane heaters

TRD New York /
Sep.September 22, 2020 01:30 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Council members Antonio Reynoso and Keith Powers (Twitter, NY City Council, Getty)

Council members Antonio Reynoso and Keith Powers (Twitter, NY City Council, Getty)

Curbside cuisine may become a permanent fixture in New York City’s streets.

A new bill introduced in the City Council Tuesday would repeal the current temporary program and make outdoor dining a lasting staple.

The bill is being introduced by Council members Antonio Reynoso and Keith Powers. In addition to expanding outdoor dining, the bill would legalize outdoor propane heaters.

“Outdoor dining has been a lifeline to restaurants across all 5 boros during COVID19. Extension of the program + allowance of heat lamps will help the restaurant industry stay afloat,” Reynoso said in a tweet Tuesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio previously expanded the outdoor dining initiative so that it would return next year after expiring Oct. 31. Indoor dining is set to begin Sept. 30 at 25 percent capacity.

However, long-term outdoor dining has been a cause for concern for many restaurant owners in the city.

As of now, only portable natural gas heaters may be installed, following strict approval and regulations. They also can be pricey, running anywhere from $150 to $1,000 each.

Restaurateur Philippe Massoud told The Real Deal in August that if city officials “don’t want the real estate market to crash, and they don’t want a 1929-style cataclysmic depression, they better come up with something, because we are slowly marching to our graves.”





Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bill de Blasiocity councillegislationNYC Restaurants

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
NYC Hospitality Alliance’s Andrew Rigie and Mayor de Blasio (Hospitality Alliance; Getty; iStock)

City can’t afford to bail out restaurants: de Blasio

City can’t afford to bail out restaurants: de Blasio
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, President Donald Trump, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Yana Paskova/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, and Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump threatens to yank $7B from “anarchist” NYC

Trump threatens to yank $7B from “anarchist” NYC
New York City restaurants have struggled to make rent throughout the pandemic but August marked a new high. Andrew Rigie of the NYC Hospitality Alliance (Getty; Institute of Culinary Education)

Rent struggles for NYC restaurants now worse than ever

Rent struggles for NYC restaurants now worse than ever
A construction worker at One Vanderbilt in August (Getty)

City reports decline in construction-related injuries, deaths

City reports decline in construction-related injuries, deaths
Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo, with (from left) Steven Roth, Jeff Blau, Rob Speyer, Douglas Durst, Ziel Feldman and Steven Schwarzman (Getty)

Real estate execs to city, state: Let us help with recovery efforts

Real estate execs to city, state: Let us help with recovery efforts
A rendering of the Climate Solutions Center with Trust for Governors Island CEO Clare Newman and Mayor de Blasio (Rendering via WXY architecture + urban design/bloomimages; Governor's Island; Getty)

Going green: Governors Island could soon house climate center

Going green: Governors Island could soon house climate center
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty; iStock)

De Blasio: Raising property taxes “off the table”

De Blasio: Raising property taxes “off the table”
Officials will consider a measure that would temporarily allow restaurants to increase individual customer’s bills by up to 10 percent. (iStock)

Council votes on restaurant surcharge, renter debt bills

Council votes on restaurant surcharge, renter debt bills
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.