A developer has filed plans to build a 200-plus unit apartment project at the border of East New York and Cypress Hills.

Joel Schwartz, through an LLC, filed a permit application last week for a 238,506-square-foot, 14-story building at 2700 Atlantic Avenue. It calls for 227 residential units, according to the city’s Department of Buildings.

Because it is in a recently rezoned area, the project is subject to the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing program, the agency’s website indicates, which means that 20 percent to 30 percent of the apartments will be set aside as affordable. The developer didn’t immediately return requests seeking more information on which of the program’s affordability options he would pursue.

East New York is one of the six neighborhood rezonings approved since the program’s passage in March 2016. The de Blasio administration had initially sought to complete 15 rezonings but ran into opposition from local City Council members and activists, and the mayor has been focused on other issues.

City Limits reported this month that 187 affordable units have been created in East New York under the program since the neighborhood’s rezoning. The city once projected that rezoning 190 blocks in East New York, Cypress Hills and Ocean Hill could create as many as 3,538 affordable apartments by 2030.

Schwartz’s LLC purchased seven adjacent parcels that form the development site in 2018 for $11.5 million, according to documents filed with the city’s Department of Finance. Shortly after buying the property, Schwartz filed a permit to demolish a one-story building there.

The year prior, Schwartz filed a permit application to build a 79-unit residential building at nearby 820 Glenmore Avenue.