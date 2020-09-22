Note: These items are independently selected by our team. However, TRD may receive a commission when you purchase products through affiliate links.

How often have you had to hide your snacks at the office? Whether out of fear of messiness or judgement from your co-workers, we’ve all been there. Just ask yourself: How often are you opting for a salad over a burger for lunch?

While there are no replacements for business dinners and shared snacks in the conference room, spending more time in your home office means more time with your favorite foods, alone. That’s right, folks, #WFH means anything and everything goes when it comes to what you can munch on. In case you want some snack inspiration, we asked TRD staffers for their favorite sources of sustenance during the virtual workday.

All can be enjoyed without fear of mess or outside judgement.

You won’t need to wait until 5 o’clock for these. This booze-themed treat comes minus the risk of a hangover — and with two flavor options: champagne or rosé.

Your cubicle buddy might not appreciate the crunchy sound these make. But if you’re working from home, these mochi rice nuggets will not disappoint. Plus, you won’t be in a food coma after downing a whole bag.

One TRD staffer swears that sour foods help with concentration. This fruit leather delicacy is sour, fruity and slightly salty. It’s an unusual treat that may quickly become your snack drawer must-have.

Crispy, buttery cookies with origins in Southampton have always been a favorite. The cookies come in chic packaging, to bring that “out east” feel to your workday.

Cuban coffee or “cafecito” is highly delicious and highly addictive. And we have some pointers on how to make it properly: Once you have coffee grounds, pack them into your cafetera and place over a burner. While the espresso is brewing, drop three tablespoons of sugar into a metal serving cup. Pour the very first drops of the brewed coffee into the cup to create a sugary paste — this is what creates the foamy consistency unique to Cuban coffee. Pour in the remaining coffee once the cafetera fills up and enjoy!

There’s always room for a nostalgic snack. Eat these classics at home so you aren’t forced to share with co-workers.

Banana chips are pretty common these days, but the spice in these adds a whole new dimension. The masala flavor gives the sweet banana taste a level of heat that brings the flavor profile to another level.

Happy snacking!