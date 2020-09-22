Open Menu

Manhattan sees first September i-sale with UWS mixed-use building

Plus a taxi kingpin sold in Queens, and a charter school picked up a Bronx building

Sep.September 22, 2020 06:24 PM
By Orion Jones
From left: 180 West 81st Street in Upper West Side, 15-30 130th Street in College Point; 5002 13th Avenue in Borough Park (Google Maps)

Manhattan saw its first mid-market i-sale of September this past week, with a residential building on the Upper West Side changing hands for $17 million. Elsewhere in the city, a taxi medallion kingpin sold a large manufacturing building in Queens and a charter school picked up a new location in the Bronx, all within the $10 million to $30 million sector. The biggest investment sale in the middle market was in Brooklyn, for $24.3 million.

1. A 21,568-square-foot mixed-use residential building at 180 West 81st Street on the Upper West Side was purchased for $17 million by Aron Forem, through a limited liability company. The seller was Brick and Mortar LLC, which owned the building since 2004. Peter Von Der Ahe, Joe Koicim, Seth Glasser, Jake Kahn, Danny Handweiler and Haley Hasho of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the buyer and seller.

2. Taxi company owner Basil Messados sold a 36,750-square-foot manufacturing facility at 15-30 130th Street in College Point for $12.5 million, via the limited liability company Latria Trans. Mehra Properties, through the limited liability company Mehra 130 Point, was the buyer.

3. NorthEnd Equities sold a 40,802-square-foot mixed use building, via limited partnership BPBP, at 5002 13th Avenue in Borough Park. It sold for $24.3 million to limited liability company GARFAM, represented by Pearl Garfinkel in public sales documents.

4. KIPP NYC, which runs public charter schools in New York City, purchased a 19,000-square-foot office building at 2720 Jerome Avenue in Fordham Manor for $12.8 million. The seller, 2720 Jerome Avenue Inc., is registered to a storefront in Roslyn Heights. The building is home to a Bronx office for the Social Security Administration.

5. Two multi-story retail buildings totaling 6,500 square feet at 107-27 and 107-29 71st Avenue in Forest Hills changed hands for $10.6 million. George Rosenfeld Inc. was the seller, represented by Debra Rosenfeld. Limited liability company 5 Continental Ventures was the buyer, represented by Oksana Poltilova.





 
