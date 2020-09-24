Open Menu

$60M mezz loan on Ian Schrager’s Public Hotel is for sale

The 367-room hotel has been closed since March

TRD New York /
Sep.September 24, 2020 03:30 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ian Schrager and the Pulic Hotel at 215 Chrystie Street (Getty; Google)

Ian Schrager and the Pulic Hotel at 215 Chrystie Street (Getty; Google)

Korean lender Shinhan Investment wants to sell its $60 million mezzanine loan on the Public Hotel in the Lower East Side, the Commercial Observer reported.

The hotel is owned by hotelier Ian Schrager and the Witkoff Group. Deutsche Bank is the senior lender of the property, having provided the owners with a $173 million refinancing in March 2019.

Read more

Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Jared Kelso and Dan O’Brien are marketing the mezz loan.

The 367-room hotel has been closed since late March.

The 28-story, 254,700-square-foot building at 215 Chrystie Street also includes 11 luxury condominium residences at the top of the building. One of them, a 4,200-square-foot, four-bedroom-penthouse unit is up for sale with an asking price of $32 million. The largest unit, a 4,300-square-foot, three-bedroom penthouse, sold in 2018 for $19 million. [CO] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateHotel Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
J.C. Penney at the Westfield South Shore mall in Long Island and  J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau (Google Maps; Getty)

J.C. Penney to keep Bay Shore outpost open for now

J.C. Penney to keep Bay Shore outpost open for now
Signature Bank CEO Joseph DePaolo and New York Community Bank CEO Joseph Ficalora (Photos via Getty; Facebook; iStock)

NYC’s multifamily lenders see shares tumble in 2020

NYC’s multifamily lenders see shares tumble in 2020
The analysis predicts that office vacancies across the world will continue upward (iStock)

Report: Office market won’t return to glory until 2025

Report: Office market won’t return to glory until 2025
Korean wave pours into U.S. commercial real estate

Korean wave pours into U.S. commercial real estate

Korean wave pours into U.S. commercial real estate
The Martinique hotel (Wikipedia, Google Maps)

Operator of Martinique Hotel in Manhattan files for bankruptcy

Operator of Martinique Hotel in Manhattan files for bankruptcy
CEO Mark Tritton and 410 East 61st Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Bed Bath & Beyond will permanently close UES store

Bed Bath & Beyond will permanently close UES store
A rendering of 556 West 22nd Street (Photo by BASIS Independent Schools)

Private school to expand in former Chelsea Art Museum building

Private school to expand in former Chelsea Art Museum building
With about $23 billion of hotel-related CMBS loans in forbearance, more lenders are looking to offload those mortgages. (iStock)

Hotel industry is in trouble and more lenders want out

Hotel industry is in trouble and more lenders want out
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.