City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced Thursday that he no longer plans to run for mayor.

“Just as I was open about the fact that I was considering a run for Mayor, I now want to be open about the fact that I have made the difficult decision not to run,” he said in a statement. “This challenging time has led me to rethink how I can best be of service to this city, and I have come to the conclusion that this is not the right path for me.”

Johnson was not exactly a favorite in the real estate industry. He pledged to reject donations from developers and opposed Amazon’s planned headquarters in Long Island City. Most recently, he declined to help shepherd a proposal to rezone Industry City through the City Council. The development team on that project withdrew their application Tuesday night.

Johnson leaves behind a crowded race, with nearly a dozen mayoral hopefuls, including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Comptroller Scott String.

This story is breaking. Return to this page for updates.