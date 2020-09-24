Open Menu

Corey Johnson drops out of mayoral race

Council speaker had pledged to reject donations from developers

TRD New York /
Sep.September 24, 2020 12:57 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Corey Johnson (Getty)

Corey Johnson (Getty)

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced Thursday that he no longer plans to run for mayor.

“Just as I was open about the fact that I was considering a run for Mayor, I now want to be open about the fact that I have made the difficult decision not to run,” he said in a statement. “This challenging time has led me to rethink how I can best be of service to this city, and I have come to the conclusion that this is not the right path for me.”

Johnson was not exactly a favorite in the real estate industry. He pledged to reject donations from developers and opposed Amazon’s planned headquarters in Long Island City. Most recently, he declined to help shepherd a proposal to rezone Industry City through the City Council. The development team on that project withdrew their application Tuesday night.

Johnson leaves behind a crowded race, with nearly a dozen mayoral hopefuls, including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Comptroller Scott String.

This story is breaking. Return to this page for updates.





Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
corey johnsonReal Estate and Politics

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (Getty, iStock)

City Council extends restaurant, retailer lease protections

City Council extends restaurant, retailer lease protections
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, President Donald Trump, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Yana Paskova/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, and Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump threatens to yank $7B from “anarchist” NYC

Trump threatens to yank $7B from “anarchist” NYC
A million homeowners haven’t requested forbearance on their mortgages — and are now at risk for foreclosure and eviction. (iStock)

1M struggling homeowners didn’t request forbearance. Now what?

1M struggling homeowners didn’t request forbearance. Now what?
Douglas Durst (Getty)

Douglas Durst tapped to be next REBNY chair

Douglas Durst tapped to be next REBNY chair
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty; iStock)

De Blasio: Raising property taxes “off the table”

De Blasio: Raising property taxes “off the table”
Officials will consider a measure that would temporarily allow restaurants to increase individual customer’s bills by up to 10 percent. (iStock)

Council votes on restaurant surcharge, renter debt bills

Council votes on restaurant surcharge, renter debt bills
Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman (iStock)

BHS gives employees Election Day off

BHS gives employees Election Day off
Industry City with Carlos Menchaca, Corey Johnson and Gary LaBarbera (Industry City, Getty)

Biz, labor call on Corey Johnson to save Industry City rezoning

Biz, labor call on Corey Johnson to save Industry City rezoning
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.