Open Menu

Home Depot eyes former Bed Bath & Beyond space on First Ave

Home improvement store has seen sales go up during the pandemic

TRD New York /
Sep.September 24, 2020 04:18 PM
By Lois Weiss
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
731 Lexington Avenue and 410 East 61st Street (inset) with Vornado's Steve Roth (Googel Maps; VNO)

731 Lexington Avenue and 410 East 61st Street (inset) with Vornado’s Steve Roth (Googel Maps; VNO)

Big-box retailers are playing musical stores on the Upper East Side.

Home Depot, which currently leases nearly 80,000 square feet at Vornado Realty Trust’s 731 Lexington Avenue, may be moving to a bigger spot in the neighborhood.

The home improvement store is on its way to taking over the more than 90,000-square-foot space Bed Bath & Beyond currently occupies at 410 East 61st Street, sources told The Real Deal. The retail condo and garage is owned by Gazit Horizons, whose president and CEO Jeff Mooallem declined comment through a spokeswoman. The deal is reportedly close to completion, with Ripco representing Home Depot.

This week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would shutter that location by December as part of its larger plan to close 200 stores throughout the U.S.

It’s unclear what tenant would take over Home Depot’s old spot on Lexington Avenue, though sources tell TRD that Target had been eyeing the space. “We are continually evaluating potential store locations to serve new guests, but I don’t have any new-store news to share,” a Target spokesperson told TRD.

Home Depot was one of the first retail tenants to move into the Pelli Clarke Pelli-designed tower when it opened in 2004.
Representatives for Vornado, Ripco and Home Depot did not respond to requests for comment.

Other retailers at Vornado’s 58th Street tower include the Container Store. Bloomberg leases the entire office portion of the building.
National retail chains have been struggling since the start of the pandemic, though there have been some signs of improvement in the sector. As of mid-August, national store chains had paid 77 percent of their rent, according to the latest numbers from Datex.

Home Depot is one chain that’s done well as more people stay at home and take on renovations because of the pandemic. On its August earnings call, CEO Craig Dennear said that second quarter sales were $38.1 billion, up 23.4 percent from last year.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateRetailRetail Leasingupper east sideVornado Realty Trust

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
Vornado chairman and CEO Steven Roth, and 608 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
Steven Roth, CEO of Vornado and 640 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images and Vornado Realty Trust)

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
Ian Schrager and the Pulic Hotel at 215 Chrystie Street (Getty; Google)

$60M mezz loan on Ian Schrager’s Public Hotel is for sale

$60M mezz loan on Ian Schrager’s Public Hotel is for sale
J.C. Penney at the Westfield South Shore mall in Long Island and  J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau (Google Maps; Getty)

J.C. Penney to keep Bay Shore outpost open for now

J.C. Penney to keep Bay Shore outpost open for now
Signature Bank CEO Joseph DePaolo and New York Community Bank CEO Joseph Ficalora (Photos via Getty; Facebook; iStock)

NYC’s multifamily lenders see shares tumble in 2020

NYC’s multifamily lenders see shares tumble in 2020
The analysis predicts that office vacancies across the world will continue upward (iStock)

Report: Office market won’t return to glory until 2025

Report: Office market won’t return to glory until 2025
Korean wave pours into U.S. commercial real estate

Korean wave pours into U.S. commercial real estate

Korean wave pours into U.S. commercial real estate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.